Why using sunscreen is important during winters

It’s that time of the year when you say hello to all your jackets, hoodies and warm clothes. Winter is finally here and so are your winter skincare routines. Though people often wonder why they need to wear sunscreen during the winter if they are not exposed to the bright sun.

Having said so, it is wrongly believed that the sunscreen is more of an option than a necessity during the winter months. While we conveniently associate cold weather with dry skin and windburns, most people are unaware that the winter UV rays can be every bit as damaging as the summer sun.

Megha Asher, co-founder and COO of Juicy Chemistry, explains: “The ozone layer acts as Earth’s sun-shield and absorbs harmful UV rays. The ozone layer is actually at its thinnest in the winter. Windburn and sunburn also act in unison during the rough winter months. The freezing temperatures and vicious winds that leave your skin dry and agitated allow for UV rays to have a better shot at your skin.”