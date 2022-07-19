Sri Lanka should have learnt from Bangladesh

Not only Sri Lanka; other countries at risk, including Afghanistan and Tanzania, should take lessons from Bangladesh about macroeconomic management.
I will not say that there is no challenge for Bangladesh right now. There are multi-faceted challenges in the economy of Bangladesh, but strategies are being adopted to fight those in a planned way. We are not burdened with huge debt as we are in a good position in terms of foreign debt.
Lately the current account balance has been negative. It is comfortable up to negative 3 per cent and we have so far reached 2.5 per cent. So there is nothing to worry about.
The country has been going through a dollar-crisis for the last several months, but the situation is getting better slowly. The crisis will be over in the next few months as we are all set to receive budget support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in the meantime, which will facilitate the completion of mega development projects.
The overall economic management has become more integrated and mature in the last one and a half decades. But inflation remains there as a challenge due to the global situation.
Different steps, including austerity measures and controlling the luxury imports, have been taken to rein in the dollar-crisis and inflation.
In addition to discouraging car imports, foreign training of government officials has been suspended. Besides, approval of import-dependent projects has been delayed.
*** The author is the state minister for planning of Bangladesh.