Sri Lanka should have learnt from Bangladesh

We have nothing to learn from the crisis in Sri Lanka, rather the island nation should have learnt macroeconomic management from Bangladesh. We have not had any failure in macroeconomic management in the last one and a half decades.

During the period, we did not make any remarkable error and undertake any project that may create debt repayment liability.

But Sri Lanka has made many such mistakes and taken up many superfluous projects without any study. This is why the country has now fallen into crisis.

The nation was a forerunner in various sectors, including education, health, and women empowerment.