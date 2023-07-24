'Don't see any possibility of reaching an understanding'

The politics of Bangladesh is divided into two opposing trends and it is in conflict. Power is not the only cause of this conflict, but also an ideological divide. As a result, there is no possibility of reaching any between these two sides.
Despite ideological issues, some sort of understaanding can be reached regarding the election. But BNP has closed the doors with its one-point demand and one-point movement. There is no possibility that the government will budge and take initiative to hold discussions due to BNP's one-point demand.
If the BNP boycotts elections like 2014 and takes up a stand to resist the elections, voter turnout will undoubtedly decrease. An election will be held in an environment like 2014.
BNP has two options before them. One way is to try to bring about a mass upsurge, but there is no possibility of that. So there is no possibility of materialising their one-point demand. Another option is to participate in the election. They can place their 31-point programme as their electoral manifesto before the people. If BNP participates in the election, it would be inclusive and competitive. People will be interested in casting their votes.
Given the prevailing situation, it seems the 12th parliamentary election will be held on time. I don't see any reason the government will backtrack from this.
BNP should have understood the mindset of the people ahead of placing their one-point demand. It should have assessed whether people are in favour of a mass-upsurge, whether they would take to the street to oust the government. Instead of that, they simply depended on some of the leaders and launched a one-point movement by holding some meetings and public rallies.
The doors to dialogue on how the election can be held in such circumstances, has been shut. So there is no possibility of understanding between the government and the BNP. Given the position of the two camps, conflict is likely to evolve over the 12th parliament election.
If BNP participates in the election, they will do better than the election held in 2018. I think they will participate in the election.
*Harun-or-Rashid is a teacher and political analyst.
*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam