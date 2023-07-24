'Don't see any possibility of reaching an understanding'

If the BNP boycotts elections like 2014 and takes up a stand to resist the elections, voter turnout will undoubtedly decrease. An election will be held in an environment like 2014.

Given the prevailing situation, it seems the 12th parliamentary election will be held on time. I don't see any reason the government will backtrack from this.

BNP should have understood the mindset of the people ahead of placing their one-point demand. It should have assessed whether people are in favour of a mass-upsurge, whether they would take to the street to oust the government. Instead of that, they simply depended on some of the leaders and launched a one-point movement by holding some meetings and public rallies.

The doors to dialogue on how the election can be held in such circumstances, has been shut. So there is no possibility of understanding between the government and the BNP. Given the position of the two camps, conflict is likely to evolve over the 12th parliament election.

If BNP participates in the election, they will do better than the election held in 2018. I think they will participate in the election.

*Harun-or-Rashid is a teacher and political analyst.

*This article, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam