Imports should be reduced in all sectors

A yarn factory consumes diesel worth Tk 18,000 in a session if it faces a power cut. But the same amount is spent to avail electricity at the factory for five days. It implies that the load shedding would scale up spending in the private sector, which eventually will increase diesel import by the government.
The one-day closure of petrol pumps would only intensify public sufferings, increase harassment, rather than reducing fuel oil consumption. People will buy oil in advance and keep their movement uninterrupted on the day of petrol pump closure.
The national expenditure would go up in line with the import costs and the foreign exchange will not be saved.
However, it is a wise decision to close shops after 8:00 pm as it would save power. Except for the times of worship, keeping the use of electricity under control at the places of worship is also a good decision. These issues should be disseminated through the political channels and the masses need to be encouraged to reduce consumption.
The method of reducing consumption may work in the rural areas with no generators. But it will not work in the big cities as the city dwellers will not hesitate to buy electricity at a higher price. Here, price hike would have been a better solution than curtailing consumption. The consumers would have been economical once the price was hiked. The government could have chosen to hike the price by 10 per cent.
Then the consumers would have been energy-saving and the power generation could also be retained.
A price hike may lead to inflation. So the government has to think in a broader sense. Different countries are using monetary policy to combat the inflation and Bangladesh should also follow this. It may also increase the interest rate and make the exchange rate of local currency stable against the greenback. The dollar price gap between banks and kerb markets should also be minimised.
However, the forex reserve cannot be reduced, rather it needs to be increased further. Therefore, not only the energy sector, imports should be decreased in all sectors.
Apart from that, the government may reach a negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and it may have to embrace some reforms in the ensuing developments.
However, the global recession may intensify in the next one month, with the prices of fuel oil and other necessities coming down. The price of edible oil has already decreased, and it will go down further.
Prices of fuel oil, cotton, and wheat are also falling. If the price of fuel goes down further, the government will no longer be in danger. Better times will come within the next one or two months.