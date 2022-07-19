Imports should be reduced in all sectors

Instead of raising prices, the government has opted to reduce power consumption through the rationing methods.

But this has side effects. The big cities will use generators as an alternative source of electricity every time they face a power outage. It will be a common practice for the factories.

As a result, the consumption of diesel will soar. The mini generators devour large amounts of fuel as they do not produce power so efficiently. It means that the government initiative will not have tangible results.