It's high time we stopped relying solely on Dhaka city

The city's scope may be expansive, but its geographical constraints present a monumental problem. The attempt to accommodate such a vast population within its confines could potentially lead to catastrophic consequences. According to the Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2023, 2.59 million people remain unemployed, and experts project this rate to rise to 4.7% by year-end. Dhaka employs the majority of the labour force, comprising both white-collar and blue-collar workers. With an oversupply of labour in the market, employers find it challenging to offer competitive wages. Consequently, the minimum wage has remained stagnant at 8000tk (USD 72.57) per month for the past decade, despite protests. The scarcity of employment opportunities, coupled with the mounting pressure to accommodate everyone in one place, not only exacerbates the situation but also gives employers an unfair advantage, citing an oversupply of labour as a reason to keep wages low.

The hurdles do not end here. The concentration of the population in one city leads to severe shortages of space, gas, and other essential resources. Nearly 1.8 million people live in slums, and approximately 22,000 are homeless. The capital city experiences frequent load-shedding of power and gas supply disruptions, further underscoring the pitfalls of over-reliance on Dhaka. This overdependence not only diminishes the overall quality of life but also leaves the nation grappling with energy shortages and housing crises.