It's high time we stopped relying solely on Dhaka city

Bangladesh, a burgeoning economy with a population of 169.4 million as of 2021, has been on a remarkable growth trajectory. From the astonishing expansion of the garment sector abroad to massive infrastructure development, the nation has witnessed significant progress in the past decade. However, a striking reality remains out of this vast population, Dhaka alone claims 10.2 million residents in the central city and an additional 22.4 million in the surrounding areas.
Despite its status as a growing economy, Bangladesh has placed disproportionate reliance on its mega-capital city. Just as people worldwide move to the United States to pursue the American dream, rural citizens in Bangladesh often dream of migrating to Dhaka for a better life. While this migration offers them an opportunity for improved livelihoods, the underlying issues are often overlooked initially. Dhaka, despite contributing 40% of the country's income, grapples with the challenge of adequately supporting its teeming population.
The city's scope may be expansive, but its geographical constraints present a monumental problem. The attempt to accommodate such a vast population within its confines could potentially lead to catastrophic consequences. According to the Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2023, 2.59 million people remain unemployed, and experts project this rate to rise to 4.7% by year-end. Dhaka employs the majority of the labour force, comprising both white-collar and blue-collar workers. With an oversupply of labour in the market, employers find it challenging to offer competitive wages. Consequently, the minimum wage has remained stagnant at 8000tk (USD 72.57) per month for the past decade, despite protests. The scarcity of employment opportunities, coupled with the mounting pressure to accommodate everyone in one place, not only exacerbates the situation but also gives employers an unfair advantage, citing an oversupply of labour as a reason to keep wages low.
The hurdles do not end here. The concentration of the population in one city leads to severe shortages of space, gas, and other essential resources. Nearly 1.8 million people live in slums, and approximately 22,000 are homeless. The capital city experiences frequent load-shedding of power and gas supply disruptions, further underscoring the pitfalls of over-reliance on Dhaka. This overdependence not only diminishes the overall quality of life but also leaves the nation grappling with energy shortages and housing crises.
Improved communication infrastructure, including the Padma Bridge and Dhaka Elevated Expressway, has enhanced connectivity
However, decentralization from Dhaka could offer a plausible solution. Chattogram, as the port city, presents a thriving sector. Diversifying across other divisions of the country could unlock opportunities for expanding sectors like non-renewable energy production and tourism. Bangladesh boasts natural attractions such as the Chittagong Hill Tracts, Sundarbans, and Sreemongal Tea Gardens, which have the potential to become significant tourist destinations. However, due to the lack of comprehensive facilities in other cities, we are unable to tap into their full potential. The tourism and travel industry is projected to grow by 7.76% by 2027, signalling considerable potential.
Improved communication infrastructure, including the Padma Bridge and Dhaka Elevated Expressway, has enhanced connectivity. Expanding such services for inter-divisional access could be a favourable approach to achieving decentralization. As a growing economy in the global market, the time is ripe for the government to make pivotal decisions aligned with the practices of well-developed nations.
Decentralization not only spreads the risks for Bangladesh but also allows the government to explore profitable niches, such as technology-based farmlands in various districts. It also aids in gradually mitigating the employment crisis resulting from the high concentration of the population in one location and addresses commodity shortages.
For a relatively small country like Bangladesh, transitioning toward a more evenly distributed economic approach that provides equal opportunities and facilities in each division is imperative. While the process may present short-term challenges, the long-term benefits are expected to be remarkable. Therefore, such a strategy should be seriously considered for future economic growth.
* Samah Ayana Kabir is a student based is Dhaka