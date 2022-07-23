Modhu Mama and the seniors who will be Juniors forever!

We were at the age when we lacked the inhibitions of 'what will he think' or 'what will she say'. We didn't really care about what 'they' thought. We were at an age when our young minds and hearts were teeming with ideas and emotions, our budding brains ready to burst with unuttered thoughts. Our pent up creative germs were ready to spillover in the form of poetry, prose, pictures and whatever could express what we had to say. And it was then that 'The Juniors', the page for youth, in the newspaper Morning News, came onto the scene, like a valve to release that pent-up talent of a million minds. It was a platform that made all the difference in the world.

This was around the early to mid-seventies. The Morning News was one of the most popular newspapers of the time and its youth section was The Juniors. And it was so much more than just a page for poetry, prose and pictures. The members of the Juniors would have get-togethers, picnics, prize-giving events, cultural shows and so much more. The names of the members still roll off our tongues as if it was just yesterday (it's been nearly 50 years!) There was Mansur Hasib now a writer and an established cyber-security geek, badminton and debate champion Rumana Ahmed now an writer par excellence based in Canada, Nesar now a physician, Sanin who would write the column 'Talk of the Town', Niaz Rahim the entrepreneur of RahimAfrooz fame, Chisti in the shipping business, the witty journalist Badrul Ahsan who became the press minister at the Bangladesh high commission in London, Georgina with her musical prowess unbound, Shaheen Afroze the international affairs expert, physician Haroon, yours truly running the English edition of Prothom Alo, Mumtaz, Zeba, Sajeda, Parveen Qarrar, Aliya, Akhtar Hossain, Baby Ansaruddin (can't help but use the name we knew him by), Waziuddin, Taher.... the list goes on almost ad infinitum. And all of these have excelled in their respective fields as physicians, researchers, writers and more... and above all, as far as we can perceive, as basically good human beings.