Accountability of conscience and humanity

We have a new generation, especially the younger generation. Do we think about them? They will take the helm of the future. Does every parent keep track of their child? How do you develop a child as an ideal person? The child's parents are busy raising the standard of living, and no one has time to worry about whether the money they have earned by working day and night is of any use. We are not in a position to take care of what the child is learning, what he is doing, where he is going, who he is mixing with. The government and civil society also need to think about why this has happened. It is not possible to get out of these without concerted efforts.

There was a time when money is lost, nothing is lost, health is lost, something is lost, when the character is lost is everything is lost, but it has changed so now character is lost nothing is lost, health is lost something is lost and Money is lost everything is Lost. Now money is everything, everything can be done for money. We are just running after money. We are ready to give up values, respect and self-respect for money!

In building the society, it is time to consider whether we are fulfilling some of the responsibilities we have in the state, society, and family as an ideal citizen of the state, or whether we are unknowingly forgetting. Our adulteration is scattered in everything. Adulteration in medicine, adulteration in food, adulteration in tests, adulteration in everything. In such a situation it cannot continue and cannot be allowed to continue. If this situation continues, it will not take long for all our achievements to be destroyed.

If the owner of a pharmaceutical company thinks that he should not adulterate his medicine, then surely others will not come to adulterate his medicine. If a food shop owner thinks that he can run on low profit, then he should not add adulterated food. We have to make a profit in business, that is the rule, but not by sacrificing our humanity, the welfare of the people, but we do that for our profit a lot of the time. As conscious citizens, we must aim to ensure that we do not destroy a nation just to make a profit. Everyone, including the owner of a pharmaceutical company and the owner of a food manufacturing company, should keep in mind that adulteration can lead to thousands of illnesses and even death. Adulterated food and adulterated medicine can destroy a nation. We have to work keeping these aspects in mind. But are we doing that? We see that if we can achieve our interests, then we don't have time to worry about what happens to others, what happens to the country.