Afghanistan on becoming another humanitarian eyesore

The recent extra-judicial killing of Afghan comedian Nazar Muhammad Khasha has left the world in utter shock and disgust. International humanitarian law prohibits the detention of civilians unless solely necessary for security purposes, while it sets principles against extra-judicial killing thus investigations are on their way. But the Taliban leadership has always been denying these sheer abuses while their soldiers constantly practice the opposite. Women are being reportedly beaten and tortured to comply with rules that the Taliban bring forward. They have blown up clinics and infrastructures, to force the residents to follow their instructions. All of these actions are just a repetition of history.

The Afghan women and children are devastated now, due to the Taliban's takeover. Sources allege that the residents are being instructed to handover at least one of their unmarried daughters to the Taliban soldiers. Following the Taliban's dominance over the province, unmarried girls in Afghanistan now to face a lifetime of rape and sexual servitude, some fear. Last month, allegations surfaced that fighters had directed imams and tribal elders to compile a list of all women between the ages of 15 and 45 who were single or widowed so that they could be "married" to insurgent fighters. According to witnesses, this has now expanded to females as young as 12 years old.