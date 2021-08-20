Afghanistan on becoming another humanitarian eyesore

The recent extra-judicial killing of Afghan comedian Nazar Muhammad Khasha has left the world in utter shock and disgust. International humanitarian law prohibits the detention of civilians unless solely necessary for security purposes, while it sets principles against extra-judicial killing thus investigations are on their way. But the Taliban leadership has always been denying these sheer abuses while their soldiers constantly practice the opposite. Women are being reportedly beaten and tortured to comply with rules that the Taliban bring forward. They have blown up clinics and infrastructures, to force the residents to follow their instructions. All of these actions are just a repetition of history.
The Afghan women and children are devastated now, due to the Taliban's takeover. Sources allege that the residents are being instructed to handover at least one of their unmarried daughters to the Taliban soldiers. Following the Taliban's dominance over the province, unmarried girls in Afghanistan now to face a lifetime of rape and sexual servitude, some fear. Last month, allegations surfaced that fighters had directed imams and tribal elders to compile a list of all women between the ages of 15 and 45 who were single or widowed so that they could be "married" to insurgent fighters. According to witnesses, this has now expanded to females as young as 12 years old.
The chances for Afghanistan to become an oasis for terrorism are intense now. But chances for Pakistan to be undermined are no less either. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence is largely considered to have assisted the Taliban before they took over Afghanistan in 1996. In particular, the Pakistani military has long considered an ideologically and religiously similar Afghanistan to be a critical deterrent against India. Pakistani culture has already been divided by religious extremism, and the rise of Afghan Islamists would only embolden radicals at home.
Nearly 250,000 people have been displaced since May, with 80 per cent of them being women and children, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) As the World Food Programme puts it, the violence "has progressed considerably faster than we all anticipated" According to UNICEF, one out of every two children under the age of five in the country suffers from severe acute malnutrition.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, the United Nations reports 100 deaths per day and 2,000 new positive cases of the coronavirus each day, according to the United Nations.
Last month, the United Nations released a study that indicated an increase in the number of women and children who were killed or injured in May and June, which linked with the departure of US and other international soldiers from Afghanistan. One-quarter of a million Afghans have fled their homes as violence in the country grows more severe.
China seems to be gaining a foothold in between the catastrophes. Afghanistan's massive, undiscovered rare-earth mineral reserves are also on China's radar. Pakistan, an ally of China that has helped the Taliban, is seen by the Taliban as a source of international legitimacy, as well as an economic supporter.
According to reports, Beijing and Moscow sent 10,000 troops, planes, and artillery pieces to China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region as part of a joint drill. A statement from Russia's Ministry of Defence said that despite being far from Afghanistan, threat exercise "demonstrated the determination of both countries to fight terrorism and safeguard peace and stability throughout the region." It's possible that China and Russia are becoming more closely aligned because of the Taliban's efforts to keep Afghanistan stable. Extremism might "spillover" into both countries.
When US forces are put in danger, Biden told Taliban commanders that he would respond "quickly and strongly." The president, on the other hand, showed no signs of rethinking his decision to withdraw US military forces from the country. More than 3,000 US personnel, including Marines and Army forces were dispatched to Kabul earlier in an effort to partially evacuate the US Embassy. Biden also had ordered 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne's alert brigade to leave for Afghanistan.
This has been considered a very narrowly focused operation to ensure an orderly withdrawal of civilian personnel from Afghanistan. This power shifting game left the residents' basic human rights at risk, putting their right to health, education and other basic needs at an even worse situation, but a draft statement by the United Nations Security Council would call on the Taliban to stop their onslaught in Afghanistan and reject any government imposed by military force or restoration of the Taliban's Islamic Emirate, which ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, according to sources. But mere words won't be enough.
Munirah Jahan is a student of Department of Law, Bangladesh University of Professionals. She can be contacted at [email protected]