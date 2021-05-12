Bangladesh must make its own decisions

The Chinese ambassador’s remarks, calling upon Bangladesh not to joint Quad, have been surprising. Diplomats are, generally speaking, a bit more subtle. And Chinese diplomats in particular are normally not so blunt. So, overall, Chinese ambassador Li Jiming’s remark was rather astonishing. His comments make is clear that China is taking Quad seriously. Beijing considers this to be an anti-China coalition.
The entire world at the moment has been pitched into an extreme crisis by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the unfortunate fact is that while the global leadership should be coming together at such a time of humanitarian crisis, the geopolitics being carried out in the name of Quad and BRI reminds us of the Cold War days. On one side of this geopolitical conflict is China, and one the other is US, Japan, India and Australia. At this critical juncture, where globally leadership should come forward to tackle the pandemic, this conflict and unrest is most unwarranted.
Bangladesh needs both China and the US for the sake of development, peace and stability in the region. And they require Bangladesh’s cooperation too due to its important geographical position
Since independence, Bangladesh’s foreign policy has been friendship towards all and malice towards none. Bangladesh, as a supporter of a multilateral system, has always joined various global initiatives. Bangladesh’s interests and priorities are different from others. It has always prioritised matters of socioeconomic development. That is why Bangladesh has never joined any military or defence coalition. So the Chinese ambassador’s remarks involving Bangladesh in the Quad contest seem to be out of place. It is as if China is taking measures in advance.
No one can tell a sovereign country like Bangladesh what it can do or can’t so. Bangladesh will proceed according to its interests. It is for Bangladesh to decide. No one can force their decision on Bangladesh. And Bangladesh has never taken up a stance that goes against China or any other country. Quite to the contrary, Bangladesh has always maintained a balance. After all, Bangladesh needs both China and the US for the sake of development, peace and stability in the region. And they require Bangladesh’s cooperation too due to its important geographical position.
* Amena Mohsin is an analyst of international affairs an professor of the department of international affairs at Dhaka University.
*This analysis appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir