Health ministry’s ad and freedom of press

It is not often that the government spends public money (does it have the right to do so?) to vilify a senior journalist who has established her credentials as a bold, effective and highly competent investigative journalist. It is mainly due to her work that many corruption cases stand revealed. All stories are solidly sourced and based on official documents, letters of complaint by responsible officials and findings by officially constituted bodies. These reports show that conscientious officials were informing higher officials about huge corruption and demanding action.

It is not surprising that nothing much has happened in terms of investigating those corruption that involved hundreds of crores of taka. And again it is not surprising that instead of the corrupt, the journalist who revealed the corruption stands accused today and is in jail who, we hope, will get bail today.

The health ministry in an advertisement, published yesterday, in this paper [The Daily Star] and many others, tried to prove that Rozina Islam had wrongfully entered the office of the Private Secretary (PS) to the health secretary, took photographs of some official documents by her mobile phone and also tried to “steal” some documents.