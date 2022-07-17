Political stability may elude Sri Lanka in transit from violence to constitutionalism

After a period of extreme tension and violence, law and order was restored in Sri Lanka on 15 July. Calm prevailed as Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn-in as acting president and preparations to hold a presidential election on 20 July began. The masses, who had occupied the official residences and offices of the president and prime minister, vacated them upon appeal by civil society leaders. The main irritant, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, had fled from the country and sent in his resignation by e-mail from Singapore.

But the question that is being asked now is: Will the calm last? Will the administration under Ranil Wickremesinghe, whether temporary or long term, be accepted by the political and the agitators? He has been painted by the latter and the media as a “stooge” of the discredited Rajapaksa clan. Will the fractious politicians in the parliament, sink their petty differences and come together to form an all-party government as demanded by the agitators? Above all, will the government be able to fetch the dollars needed to import essential goods, especially fuel? Will the distribution system be freed from the clutches of hoarders and profiteers? Sri Lankans are keeping their fingers crossed on these questions.