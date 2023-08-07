For God’s sake, mix games in politics, dear politicians

“The way we delivered a googly, the opponents were bowled.”

“You delivered a googly, but it was a no ball. It won’t count.”

“We shall not dismiss you with a no ball or by leg before, rather we shall uproot your middle stamp.”

Someone reading the three above mentioned lines may randomly think the discussion is about cricket. The adversaries of the game are loudmouthing each other.

But the people who are updated about Bangladesh politics know these words were uttered by politicians. Some top leaders of the two biggest political parties of the country recently had war of words with those lines.

Over the last few days, three senior leaders of Awami League and BNP commented the afore mentioned lines. It seems the political “field” has become truly “playing field”.

Laypeople, who have been going through anxiety with the politics become more violent ahead of the national election, must have got some amusement. Some may envisage, BNP’s Fakhrul Islam Alamgir bowling leg-spin and Obaidul Qader of Awami League was googled to be bowled. However, the latter got back his smile pointing opponents to the umpire who called it a no-ball.

Meanwhile, pacer Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior BNP leader standing at the cover, saying with grudge, just hand me over the ball in the next over and I shall cartwheel the stumps.

And, a batting team player from the pavilion was seen shouting ‘Khela hobe, khela hobe' (the show shall go on).

We often hear, don’t mix politics with sports implying the fact that sports are an ‘innocent’ thing and a ‘corrupted’ thing like politics should not pollute it. But, in modern times it is a stupid analogy.