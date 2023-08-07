For God’s sake, mix games in politics, dear politicians

“The way we delivered a googly, the opponents were bowled.”
“You delivered a googly, but it was a no ball. It won’t count.”
“We shall not dismiss you with a no ball or by leg before, rather we shall uproot your middle stamp.”
Someone reading the three above mentioned lines may randomly think the discussion is about cricket. The adversaries of the game are loudmouthing each other.
But the people who are updated about Bangladesh politics know these words were uttered by politicians. Some top leaders of the two biggest political parties of the country recently had war of words with those lines.
Over the last few days, three senior leaders of Awami League and BNP commented the afore mentioned lines. It seems the political “field” has become truly “playing field”.
Laypeople, who have been going through anxiety with the politics become more violent ahead of the national election, must have got some amusement. Some may envisage, BNP’s Fakhrul Islam Alamgir bowling leg-spin and Obaidul Qader of Awami League was googled to be bowled. However, the latter got back his smile pointing opponents to the umpire who called it a no-ball.
Meanwhile, pacer Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior BNP leader standing at the cover, saying with grudge, just hand me over the ball in the next over and I shall cartwheel the stumps.
And, a batting team player from the pavilion was seen shouting ‘Khela hobe, khela hobe' (the show shall go on).
We often hear, don’t mix politics with sports implying the fact that sports are an ‘innocent’ thing and a ‘corrupted’ thing like politics should not pollute it. But, in modern times it is a stupid analogy.
These days, “sports” are not mere childish. Rather in the modern-day international sports, if we borrow the words of Orwell, a war minus shooting.
In pre-modern era people used to challenge for duels, with sword, guns or even for wrestling. The winner would get the honour and even the kingdom while the loser would get return emptyhanded with ignominy.
But in the modern era, fencing and wrestling is no longer deathmatch but a mere sporting affair.
As a result, if the mainstream politics of the country become sports it won’t be bad. However, watching Fakhrul, Quader and Rizvi fighting with bat and ball on the green should not take place notwithstanding the fact it would be super amusing for spectators. We should not allow these senior citizens risking grave injuries. We don’t want to see these old-age people groaning with back aches while heaving the bat, getting sore shoulders while bowling or losing their bones while jumping around to catch the ball. You can only laugh, imagining, but don’t allow it to happen.
So, why do I want to see politics becoming cricket?
One of the finest definitions of sports was given by Bernard Suits. The philosopher in his magnum opus, The Grasshopper: Games, Life and Utopia, said “playing a game is the voluntary attempt to overcome unnecessary obstacles."
Let’s explain it. In any game, some rules are imposed. The players of both sides have to strictly follow the rules to fulfill some targets. Whoever does it properly, wins.
It may be understood most easily with golf. Suppose we pick someone who does not know the rules of golf and asked the person to put the ball into a hole afar. What will be the natural human reaction? He will walk and run towards the hole and put the ball by hand in it.
But no! The rule of the golf interdicts such ‘natural’ and ‘most effective’ mean. One has to use a special kind of stick and has to hit the ball with it in certain manners. By abiding those law, the one who can put the ball in the hole with least number of shots will be winner.
Now, use this analogy in football, cricket or any other sports.
In football, it is said, the goal of a team is to put the ball between the sticks afar. Now, like that golf ignorant if a team say we shall use the most effective mean: strangle the opponent by force and put the ball home by leg or even hand, this will no longer remain a football game. Same happens to cricket.
For this reason, eminent sports philosopher Johan Huizinga said, sports are the ultimate example of human creativity excellence and discipline. It separates human being from its bestiality. The moment one transgresses the ‘spirit of the game’ it no longer remains a game.
In a sense, in modern democratic states, politics is like games. The players must abide some “unnecessary’ rules voluntarily. There should be regular, proper voting, people must be appeased and mostly the political parties and leaders must be accountable for their works and words to people. Unlike the monarchs of old days, one cannot keep the reign with force or not even usurp. It is strictly proscribed not to harass people for the sake of political gain. In the views of ancient monarchs, these works are ‘irrational and irksome’ and only power should matter. But the laws of the modern power games have different dynamics.
And, when one breaches those, the act is termed as foul, punishable offence for the players. Too many fouls see one team concedes the match.
Unfortunately, in our part of the world we see rife of ‘foul play’ in the arena of politics. As the people does not have enough agency and power like a strict referee, the foul players mostly even triumph.
As a result, when our senior leaders are indicating they treat the arena of politics like a field of cricket, it is a great relief for us. We hope, they follow the spirit of the game.
For God’s sake, mix game in the politics, dear politicians.