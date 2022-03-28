Can suicide really be an 'honourable act'?

They can’t enjoy the rights they are entitled to as per the constitution. They are encircled by security forces. They feel treated like animals in the zoo. People travel to the places where the ethnic minorities live to spend their vacations. Researchers, government and non-government officials visit them to carry out research.

Beyond this, minorities have no value. The cousins realised this after approaching the deep tubewell operator 12 times in vain. They concluded that suicide would be the only ‘honourable act’ for them in this circumstance.

As long as the state won’t feel the pain tearing them apart, this trend will persist.

2.

Recently, a 16-year-old school girl committed suicide after being raped in Jamalpur. Before hanging herself from the ceiling, she penned a note where she mentioned the name of the rapist and what happened with her was ‘something so bad that she could not tell’. The innocent girl is no more and the accused, Tamim, a cable mechanic, also a relative of the former union chairman, has been arrested.

Let’s imagine what would happen if the girl told her parents of the matter. First off, her parents might bar her from going to the school and try to marry her off as soon as possible instead.

Secondly, if the locals were informed of the matter, they would definitely marry the school girl off to the culprit through arbitration. If she would refuse to tie the knot with the rapist, she might not receive any marriage proposal in her whole life.