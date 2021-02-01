Claiming Netaji as their own is rank hypocrisy of BJP: Sugata Bose

BJP is claiming Netaji as one close to them. However, Netaji's idea of a pluralistic India is nowhere close to that of Syama Prasad Mukherjee (founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP). Is it possible to put them together by one party, under the same ideology?

No, it is not possible. Netaji used to treat all – Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christians – as equals, reason why they were part of Netaji’s fight against the British. The so-called minority community used to trust him hugely. It is rank hypocrisy for the BJP to claim Netaji as their own.

BJP could have stuck to Syama Prasad as he used to believe in Hindutva, advocated for the interest of one community. However, as an historian I believe Syama Prasad and Hindu Mahasabha were responsible for the plight of the Hindus who had to migrate from east to west Bengal as refugees during partition. Syama Prasad and Mahasabha demanded the division of Bengal and Punjab in February of 1947. It is a very narrow strand in Bengal’s politics.

A much liberal strand was also there in Bengal’s politics at the time which was led first by Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, then by Sarat Chandra Bose (Sugata’s grandfather) and later by Subhas Chandra. Das or Sarat Bose undoubtedly had deep faith in their religion but have always spoken about the equal rights of the Muslims. Those who do not believe in equal citizenship…it is hard for me to understand how they may claim these men.