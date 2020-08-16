Complacence can lead to danger

Complacence about a downtrend in coronavirus transmission can lead to danger. The countries which have had such complacence, have seen heightened virus transmission and greater losses. Ever since Eid-ul-Fitr, coronavirus cases have been increasing one day and decreasing the next. Even if this trend continues, there is no room for complacence.
On average 20,000 samples are being tested in the country, it is said. The number of tests has even increased somewhat. Hopefully this will increase further. The number of labs to test for coronavirus is also increasing. The workforce has increased.
If the number of coronavirus cases is to be brought down, the health services division has to be more active. Health workers at various levels must be engaged in various tasks. Those who needed to be tested for coronavirus, must be tested and then placed in isolation and quarantine accordingly.
Isolation must be based on the symptoms. This can be at home or at the government facility. But this is difficult for the marginalised population. Who is going to feed them? What about their work? That is why though many people have the symptoms, they are unwilling to be tested. They simply take paracetamol and push ahead. If there were government facilities for isolation or quarantine, the marginalised people could be assured of this support. These facilities should provide them with a place to stay and meals, and then they wouldn’t have to fear losing their jobs.
Sample testing, isolation and quarantine are extremely important to prevent the spread of the virus. The detection of cases is not being carried out actively by the health department in the city corporation areas, particularly in Dhaka. And yet half of all the patients who have been identified so far, and also among those who have died, are in Dhaka. That is why a physician must be appointed to every ward in Dhaka, under whom this work will be carried out.
If intensive work is carried out for one month, it will be possible to reduce the rate of transmission by the end of September. Unless things are back to normal, there cannot be a moment of respite. Coronavirus is not taking a moment of respite.
Following the rules of health and hygiene is also very important. It is not enough just to give advice. It is difficult particularly for marginalised people to follow rules of hygiene. After all, this involves buying masks, soap and so on. These people must be given masks free of cost. Hand washing facilities must be installed in their homes and workplaces. Just threatening to impose fines for violating of hygiene rules will not be effective. The people must be supported and assisted to follow the rules. The community must be involved. Marginalised women can be given sewing machines to make masks for the government to buy and distribute. Tolarbagh, East Rajabazar and Wari in Dhaka, and Shibchar in Madaripur, are examples of successful community involvement.
In context of the present world situation, Bangladesh still has a high rate of transmission. It may suddenly worsen. There is a lot to be done. Unless the rate of transmission falls below 5 per cent, it cannot be said that the transmission has lessened.
If intensive work is carried out for one month, then it will be possible to reduce the rate of transmission by the end of September. Unless things are back to normal, there cannot be a moment of respite. Coronavirus is not taking a moment of respite. And so, extreme importance must be attached to tackling the pandemic.
Mushtaq Hossain is former chief scientific officer, IEDCR. This article appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the online English edition by Ayesha Kabir.