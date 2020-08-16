Complacence can lead to danger

On average 20,000 samples are being tested in the country, it is said. The number of tests has even increased somewhat. Hopefully this will increase further. The number of labs to test for coronavirus is also increasing. The workforce has increased.

If the number of coronavirus cases is to be brought down, the health services division has to be more active. Health workers at various levels must be engaged in various tasks. Those who needed to be tested for coronavirus, must be tested and then placed in isolation and quarantine accordingly.

Isolation must be based on the symptoms. This can be at home or at the government facility. But this is difficult for the marginalised population. Who is going to feed them? What about their work? That is why though many people have the symptoms, they are unwilling to be tested. They simply take paracetamol and push ahead. If there were government facilities for isolation or quarantine, the marginalised people could be assured of this support. These facilities should provide them with a place to stay and meals, and then they wouldn’t have to fear losing their jobs.