Corona days and the aftermath

The most vulnerable section of youth are the drifters. They have no work. They are often involved in crime. And because of the pandemic, they are even more prone to committing crime as the confinement of the pandemic makes them all the more potential offenders.

What will be the aftermath of the pandemic?

The first two categories, students and unemployed job seekers, face unprecedented challenges to a bright future in the aftermath of the pandemic. Students are apprehensive of how to make up for the losses in their studies and return to their normal academic life. How will then attend classes to finish the syllabus and what about the exams?

Most of the job seekers are idle in these pandemic days. They were all prepared to battle for jobs, but now there is no battle. Some of them are almost crossing the age to apply for public service and they need a job badly. The competition will be hard for any particular job. Everyone is hungry to grab the position where they apply.

The last category, drifters, have to rethink their lives and livelihood. Otherwise, out of the race or normal life, they can become frustrated, violent, addicted or crime prone.

Let's hope for a better world in coming days.

Bani Amin is a social activist and law student at the University of Dhaka.