Costly invasion and low cost compromise?

Before NATO could review Georgia’s membership in December 2008, Russia invaded on 1 August 2008. Before the invasion, Chief of Russian Armed Forces said on 11 April 2008, that besides military action, Russia would act in different ways to stop NATO membership of former Soviet republics. The general admitted in 2012 that “after President Putin had decided to attack Georgia prior to the May 2008 inauguration of Dmitry Medvedev as president of Russia, a military action was planned and explicit orders were issued in advance before August 2008. Russia aimed to stop Georgia's accession to NATO and also to bring about a regime change.”
Russia annexed Crimea at ease in April 2014. The west protested the annexation with words of mouth. The Crimean crisis boiled up after Moscow leaning government in Kyiv was ousted following its opposition to Ukraine’s NATO membership. The problem resurfaced with the renewed initiative to access Ukraine into NATO.
NATO is divided on committing troops in the event of an attack on Ukraine. But they do not differ on taking non-military actions like economic and trade sanctions, providing weapons to Ukraine etc.
To prevent Ukraine’s NATO membership, Russia has been deploying a large number of troops with full order of battle from tanks and artillery to ammunition, air power and field hospitals including blood supplies along Russia-Ukraine and Belarus-Ukraine borders, in Crimean and Moldova. The estimate of ground troops surrounding Ukraine varies between 100,000 and 175,000. Besides ground forces, Russian naval forces are maneuvering at sea projecting power ashore. Belarus held joint drill with Russia as part of military diplomatic support to Moscow. As the military build-up continues, the world is anxiously hoping for a peaceful solution to the crisis. The course of this high voltage geopolitics could take any direction. The worst could be an invasion of Ukraine.
If Ukraine is attacked, will it solve the problem that Putin wants? May be,or may not be? Will the USA and its allies react intervening militarily? May be, or may not be? If NATO slows down Ukraine’s membership process, how long can Russia keep up the pressure with military presence all around? Will Russia act differently with Donetsk and Luhansk like the South Ossetia and Abkhazia in Georgia? What, if NATO instead of acceding Ukraine into the bloc, increases military exchange programs with Ukraine? There are a lot of possibilities filled with uncertainties.
Given the comparative order of battle, Russia has overwhelming superiority to secure quick victory and reinstate Kremlin leaning government in Kyiv. Will Ukraine be stable after Russia puts back pro-Moscow government in Kyiv? The answer could be,‘unlikely’. But there is the omen of Russia being sucked into long drawn out conflict.
A long drawn out war will result in undesirable consequences on both attackers and defenders.
Ukraine is not a NATO member. So, the US and its European allies do not have the obligation to intervene with boots on ground. NATO is divided on committing troops in the event of an attack on Ukraine. But they do not differ on taking non-military actions like economic and trade sanctions, providing weapons to Ukraine etc. USA and UK have already supplied weapons. USA ordered 3,000 troops deployment in Poland, Germany and Romania, a show of support to allies in Europe. Germany plans to send a field medical facility but will not transfer military equipment.Russia will have to deal with thirty NATO member countries if collective sanctions are imposed. All thirty NATO members collectively are stronger economically than Russia.Russia has ‘gas weapon’ to respond against European sanctions.
Europe has its contingency if Russian gas stops flowing. “Experts say that since 2014, when the Crimea crisis sparked similar concerns about Russian gas, there’s been some progress in this area. For example, there have been improvements to continental transport networks for gas and the ability to bring gas from west to east.” Russia has its own risk of selling gas in future. According to Marzec-Manser, head of Gas Analytics, ICIS, “If Russia proactively cuts off the gas, it would be very difficult for a German utility to sign another 10-year contract with a Russian counterpart. That is precisely why Russia cutting off gas is extremely unlikely. It damages their own business and reputation in the medium and long term.”
So there is complex math for Russia to do before applying the ‘gas weapon’. In this complex math Russia has China on its side. Russian President Vladimir Putin reached Beijing on 4 February for the 2022 Winter Olympics, bringing with him a deal to increase natural gas supply to China by 10 billion cubic meter. Russia and China issued a joint statement calling NATO “to halt its expansion while Moscow said it fully supported Beijing's stance on Taiwan and opposed Taiwanese independence in any form.”
A long drawn out war will result in undesirable consequences on both attackers and defenders. In the backdrop of developing situation, I would like to discard the possibility of a nuclear war. Nuclear weapon is not a weapon of war. It’s a weapon of mass annihilation. Even number subsides the possibility of nuclear war. Both NATO and Russia have nuclear weapons capability much beyond second strikes. Nuclear weapon will only ensure mutual extermination.
Anyway, coming back to the problem of Ukraine’s accession into NATO, it will need all thirty members’ anonymous vote. NATO, instead of giving in to Putin’s demands, may put the membership issue into procedural delay. NATO does not seem to be losing anything in such delay tactics and Putin also does not lose face at home as this can be propagated as a kind of success in preventing Ukraine’s NATO membership.This could be a low cost compromise between NATO and Russian.
* Mohammad Abdur Razzak is a retired Commodore of Bangladesh Navy and a security analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]