Costly invasion and low cost compromise?

Europe has its contingency if Russian gas stops flowing. “Experts say that since 2014, when the Crimea crisis sparked similar concerns about Russian gas, there’s been some progress in this area. For example, there have been improvements to continental transport networks for gas and the ability to bring gas from west to east.” Russia has its own risk of selling gas in future. According to Marzec-Manser, head of Gas Analytics, ICIS, “If Russia proactively cuts off the gas, it would be very difficult for a German utility to sign another 10-year contract with a Russian counterpart. That is precisely why Russia cutting off gas is extremely unlikely. It damages their own business and reputation in the medium and long term.”

So there is complex math for Russia to do before applying the ‘gas weapon’. In this complex math Russia has China on its side. Russian President Vladimir Putin reached Beijing on 4 February for the 2022 Winter Olympics, bringing with him a deal to increase natural gas supply to China by 10 billion cubic meter. Russia and China issued a joint statement calling NATO “to halt its expansion while Moscow said it fully supported Beijing's stance on Taiwan and opposed Taiwanese independence in any form.”

A long drawn out war will result in undesirable consequences on both attackers and defenders. In the backdrop of developing situation, I would like to discard the possibility of a nuclear war. Nuclear weapon is not a weapon of war. It’s a weapon of mass annihilation. Even number subsides the possibility of nuclear war. Both NATO and Russia have nuclear weapons capability much beyond second strikes. Nuclear weapon will only ensure mutual extermination.