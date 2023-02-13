Who gave Awami League the responsibility to maintain peace

According to Prothom Alo reports, more than 200 BNP leaders-activists have been injured in attacks at different places while 64 of them have been detained.
Awami League claimed that BNP has created terror at different places across the country. Clashes centering the activities of a political party can never be desired.
We have said it before, and saying it now that it’s irrational for two parties to arrange programmes on the same day. If Awami League, promoter of the peace rally, hadn’t announced programmes on that day, a situation like this could have been averted.
Awami League has held rallies on the day of BNP’s rally several times even before, which is unwarranted. In the name of maintaining peace, the ruling party is asking for a fight with their political rivals.
This not a counter programme, Awami League has claimed. Then why did they arrange a programme on the very same day as BNP? If Awami League wants to hold any programme, let them announce it first.
Then we can call out BNP or other parties as well, so that they don’t schedule programmes on the same day. If the political parties approve of democracy, they have to follow democratic practices as well.
In democracy, there cannot be one rule for Awami League and a different rule for all other parties.
Awami League’s top leadership often claims, they believe in peaceful coexistence. Is this a sign of coexistence? Awami League by announcing counter programmes on the day of BNP’s programme is also making it clear for the administration to realise, what they should do.
If BNP disturbed public peace, as claimed by Awami League, is it the duty of the party leaders and activists to tackle that? What is the administration and the law enforcement forces there for? It’s their responsibility to maintain peace and public order.
If other parties also keep a ‘watch’ on the day of Awami League’s programme, just in the way Awami League keeps a ‘watch’ on the day of others’ programmes, clashes in the country will be on the rise.
If Awami League has even a minimum faith on democratic values and expects a fair and peaceful election in the participation of all, they should create a suitable environment for that, giving up these counter programmes.
They have to keep this in mind that it won’t do to only talk about a level playing field. They have to prove it in their behavior also. Otherwise, all the accusations that the oppositions have been throwing at the ruling party, will appear to be true.