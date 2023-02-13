Who gave Awami League the responsibility to maintain peace

What was being dreaded came true after all. The opposition BNP had taken up a march programme at the union level across the country on 11 February. It was said that party leaders and workers from each ward will gather in front of the Union Parishad offices and hold a rally there. As apprehended, ruling Awami League also called for a union-level peace rally on the same day.

In consequence, there have been incidents of clashes in at least 15 districts, centring the programmes of that day. Awami League held a rally in Natore occupying BNP’s stage.

On the other hand, police have obstructed the BNP march programme in many places on the excuse of not having permission. But no questions were asked as to whether Awami League's peace rally was held with anyone's permission.