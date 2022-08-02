Why peaceful programme obstructed

Everyone has constitutional rights to hold meetings and rallies peacefully in a democratic system but it must be maintained that public security is not disrupted. BNP also held a peaceful rally in front of the party office in Bhola on 31 July after taking permission from the authorities and that was a part of the party’s nationwide protest programme.

The district’s superintendent of police said BNP had a clearance for the rally but the party did not take permission for a procession. And, no law states that a procession cannot be held without a permission and does the ruling party take permission prior to holding their rallies or processions?