Election related turmoil: Initiate dialogue, not conflict

As elections draw near, the political scene has intensified once more. Recently, both the government and opposition parties held rallies peacefully. However, there were clashes, arrests, and injuries during the BNP's sit-in programme last Saturday, causing concern among the peace-loving citizens of the country.
Furthermore, the ruling Awami League organised a protest across the country on Sunday, denouncing the BNP's actions of "terror and arson." In response, the BNP has called for mass gatherings in district and divisional towns on Monday, accusing the government of "repression."
In a democratic system, political issues are ideally resolved through negotiations. However, our political leaders seem inclined to settle matters through street demonstrations. This approach causes significant damage to both the state and its people. In the past, during former president HM Ershad's tenure, the Awami League and BNP collaborated in protesting for fair elections.
During the period of BNP, Awami League along with Jatiya Party and Jamaat-e-Islami demonstrated in demand of a caretaker government and succeeded. During the BNP's time in power, the party made the caretaker government system questionable, leading to the 1/11 change in government in 2007.
Later, when the Awami League came to power, they decided to abolish the caretaker government system. The Supreme Court, however, ruled that two elections should be held under the caretaker government if the parliament deemed it necessary.
After the removal of the caretaker system from the constitution, two elections took place in 2014 and 2018. These elections were heavily debated and raised concerns among various stakeholders. As the country approaches another election, development partners have been vocal in demanding fair, free, and inclusive elections. The people of the country are also eager to ensure their right to vote through transparent and just electoral processes.
In our democratic system, political parties seek to show strength by demonstrating on streets. However, true popularity is determined through voting in fair elections. If our political leaders have faith in democracy, they should refrain from resorting to violence on the streets and instead come to the negotiating table to address electoral issues. Taking the lead in this regard should be the responsibility of the ruling party. As a nation founded on democratic principles, it is disconcerting to witness unrest and violence after every five years ahead of elections.
While political parties focus on showcasing their strength through street demonstrations, the economic condition of the country is deteriorating. Inflation is putting immense pressure on the lives of ordinary citizens, struggling to make ends meet.
The economy is also facing significant strain due to a decline in foreign exchange reserves. Given this situation, engaging in conflicts over street programmes could lead to the situation spiralling out of control.
The unwavering stances of both sides regarding the election have created significant uncertainty in the country. Regardless of whether the political leadership is from the government or the opposition party, their primary focus should be the welfare of the people. Engaging in conflicts on the streets is not a viable approach.
Recently, the ruling Awami League cancelled their scheduled programme on the day of BNP's mass rally. We have consistently urged against holding counter-programmes. If the ruling party has genuinely realised this late, we commend their stance. Avoiding conflicts in politics is not challenging if such goodwill is demonstrated in all situations.
With the elections approaching in just five to six months, it is crucial for political parties to abandon street programmes and instead engage in dialogue to find a mutually acceptable solution. While both parties bear responsibility in this matter, the government needs to take a proactive role in initiating the dialogue.