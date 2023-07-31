Election related turmoil: Initiate dialogue, not conflict

As elections draw near, the political scene has intensified once more. Recently, both the government and opposition parties held rallies peacefully. However, there were clashes, arrests, and injuries during the BNP's sit-in programme last Saturday, causing concern among the peace-loving citizens of the country.

Furthermore, the ruling Awami League organised a protest across the country on Sunday, denouncing the BNP's actions of "terror and arson." In response, the BNP has called for mass gatherings in district and divisional towns on Monday, accusing the government of "repression."

In a democratic system, political issues are ideally resolved through negotiations. However, our political leaders seem inclined to settle matters through street demonstrations. This approach causes significant damage to both the state and its people. In the past, during former president HM Ershad's tenure, the Awami League and BNP collaborated in protesting for fair elections.