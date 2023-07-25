Public suffering due to programmes: Police should be impartial

At the 40th anniversary event of the Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB), home minister Asaduzzaman Khan stated that the government is not obstructing any programmes organised by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Nevertheless, he emphasised that action will be taken if the roads are blocked in the guise of these events and it leads to public inconvenience.
Home minister's statement has two sides. The first is not to obstruct the programme of BNP. The second is to take action against those who will cause public sufferings. All parties and organisations have the right to hold meetings in a democratic system. Given that, obstructing the programme of any party is a clear violation of the constitution.
It is important to determine who is causing public suffering during events and gatherings. In a city with a population of one and a half million people, daily traffic jams are unavoidable, and any programme will naturally have some negative impact on public life. Political parties should be mindful of reducing people's hardships when planning their events.
However, there were concerns as both Awami League and BNP organised rallies on the same day, namely the Peace Procession and Road March, on working days last week. First, after announcing the programme of BNP’s road march, Awami League also took the programme on the same day. This led to severe traffic jams and caused unimaginable suffering for the city dwellers.
The government should have intervened and prevented the Awami League from scheduling their programme on the same day as BNP's, especially when BNP had already announced their event earlier. Similarly, if the Awami League had planned their programme first, the government can stop BNP as well.
Having both parties' events on the same day not only causes more inconvenience to the public but also escalates the potential for conflicts. Despite a peaceful programme being held in Dhaka on 18-19 July, clashes erupted in various regions of the country.
The upcoming grand rally planned by BNP in Dhaka on 27 July has raised concerns, given that Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechchhasebak League have also called for a youth rally on the same day. If the government genuinely aims to minimise public suffering, they should not permit events organised by those who announced their programme later. The fact that two parties have arranged their programmes on the same day and around the same time is a troubling indication of possible unrest.
The home minister's statement about taking legal action against those causing suffering and disregarding the law is valid. However, in practice, we often observe that actions are not consistently taken in all cases. There are instances where government party leaders and members hinder opposition party programmes, but law enforcement authorities do not intervene. In some situations, they appear to act as a "supportive force" for the ruling party.
Every law-abiding citizen in the country expects the government to take essential measures to safeguard public peace and alleviate the people's suffering. Those who violate the law should face appropriate consequences, and impartiality must prevail in the implementation of the law. It is essential to remember that law enforcement agencies serve the Republic and should not be seen as a partisan auxiliary force for any specific party.
Whether the political environment will remain peaceful before the elections depends largely on the behaviour of the government and the ruling party. The situation can become turbulent if the ruling party continues to schedule counter-programmes in response to opposition announcements, which is uncalled for. If anyone instigates chaos, the government will undoubtedly take appropriate action against them. However, imprisoning opposition party leaders and workers with fictitious cases is contrary to the principles of the rule of law.