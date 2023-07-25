Public suffering due to programmes: Police should be impartial

At the 40th anniversary event of the Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB), home minister Asaduzzaman Khan stated that the government is not obstructing any programmes organised by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Nevertheless, he emphasised that action will be taken if the roads are blocked in the guise of these events and it leads to public inconvenience.

Home minister's statement has two sides. The first is not to obstruct the programme of BNP. The second is to take action against those who will cause public sufferings. All parties and organisations have the right to hold meetings in a democratic system. Given that, obstructing the programme of any party is a clear violation of the constitution.

It is important to determine who is causing public suffering during events and gatherings. In a city with a population of one and a half million people, daily traffic jams are unavoidable, and any programme will naturally have some negative impact on public life. Political parties should be mindful of reducing people's hardships when planning their events.