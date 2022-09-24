Why expert recommendations on dengue are not being followed

We couldn’t stop Covid-19 from spreading, since its origin was unknown to us. None of the countries around the world could prevent it, let alone Bangladesh. But, the same logic doesn’t go for dengue.

Dengue can easily be eradicated if dengue’s source Aedes mosquito can be prevented from breeding. Although a lot of initiatives, arrangements, recommendations and decisions were taken in this sector, there has been little work. So we couldn’t get past the concern centering dengue.

There are two ways of preventing dengue. First, destroying the breeding sites of Aedes mosquito, which is the source of dengue. Usually, if there’s water accumulated inside the room, balcony, rooftop or anywhere near the house, Aedes mosquito breeds there.