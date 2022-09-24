Why expert recommendations on dengue are not being followed

When there’s water trapped in flower pots, in the trays beneath the pots, buckets, unused utensils, etc, Aedes mosquito breeds. We can prevent dengue by destroying the breeding sites of Aedes.
Secondly, making fast treatment arrangements for the quick recovery of the dengue patients. If the first task is done properly, there is nothing to worry much about the treatment facility.
According to Prothom Alo’s report, dengue has spread to two-thirds of districts in the country. The reason for that is we failed to destroy the breeding sites of Aedes.
The mosquito survey, done by the disease control wing of the directorate general of health services shows that Aedes mosquito larva has been found in 13 per cent houses under Dhaka north city corporation area and in 12 per cent houses under Dhaka south city corporation area.
In a city, where there is Aedes larva present in 10-12 per cent houses, it is impossible to reduce dengue outbreak there. The responsibility of mosquito control in Dhaka city relies on the two city corporations. They do the routine work of spraying pesticide in the yards. However, Aedes mosquito is born inside the houses.
In 2017, when a large number of people in the country were affected by dengue and chikungunya, World Health Organization’s epidemiologist K Krishnamurthy came on a visit to observe the situation in person. He even prepared a 22-page plan document in dengue and chikungunya prevention, which was supposed to be implemented by 2019.
It is unfortunate that the plan hasn’t been executed. Public health expert Be-Nazir was right in saying, none of the recommendations or advice on the issue of dengue, forwarded by experts from home and abroad in the past, were implemented.
If experts’ recommendations and advices are not executed, then how will dengue be eradicated? Though there are reports of dengue spreading in two-thirds of the districts, the number of affected persons remains unknown. The number of hospitalised dengue patients is over 12 thousand. And the death toll is 45. According to health experts, four times as many patients have been affected as the number of patients hospitalised.
There was a time of dengue outbreak in Kolkata city corporation area too. While they were able to bring it down to almost zero, we failed. It is deemed an inexcusable offence, not taking any effective steps in dengue control, despite it being a bigger public health concern in Bangladesh for more than two decades.
Without going into the debate, whether the health department or the city corporations are accountable, let’s demand for effective and sustainable steps to be taken in controlling dengue. Let those responsible for executing these recommendations and decisions, be held accountable. Alongside, there’s no alternative to increasing awareness among citizens.