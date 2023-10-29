Clashes at BNP rally: Dialogue is the only way to resolve crisis

The latent anxieties finally materialised. Law and order was not upheld during the BNP rally in Dhaka on Saturday, 28 October. Violence and clashes erupted even before the rally commenced, and it concluded in a deadlock. It is hard to determine which side bears responsibility for the eruption of violence.
Regrettably, two individuals, including a policeman, lost their lives in this clash. Most alarmingly, the conflict has plunged the apparently peaceful political environment, which had prevailed since December of the previous year, into a new state of uncertainty.
BNP and other opposition political parties had announced a grand rally in Dhaka several days prior, with the aim of demanding elections under a non-partisan government.
Many BNP leaders and activists from all over the country had arrived in Dhaka in anticipation of the rally. Despite being stopped, searched, and arrested by the police along the way, the party's leaders and workers spontaneously gathered in and around Naya Paltan from Saturday morning.
However, the spontaneity and peaceful atmosphere of the gathering began to change after 12:30 pm. BNP leaders and workers engaged in sporadic clashes with the police, with some of them even throwing bricks at the officers. In response, the police dispersed them by using sound grenades and tear gas shells. Eventually, the rally could not proceed as planned.
In recent months, the Awami League's counter-programmes on the same day of the BNP rally has created a tense situation. However, both sides have managed to avoid conflict and conduct peaceful events in the end. Even on 27 July, when both parties gathered in Dhaka, there were no untoward incidents.
Yesterday, the Awami League organised a 'peace' rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram in response to the BNP's programme. Their leaders and workers attended the rally, arriving from Dhaka and surrounding districts in various vehicles, including buses, pickup vans, and microbuses. Additionally, after various developments, Jamaat-e-Islami also held a rally in Arambagh. Several other groups, including the Ganatantra Mancha, organized rallies in various locations in Dhaka, including the Press Club premises.
Due to the programmes organised by both the opposition and government parties, Dhaka essentially transformed into a city of rallies yesterday. The issuance of war-like statements by some political leaders prior to the rally had generated various concerns and fears among the public, intensifying apprehensions regarding the law and order situation.
Many were observed carrying sticks while attending the rally. While a major conflict between the two sides was ultimately averted, clashes between BNP leaders and law enforcement forces proved unavoidable.
In the course of the conflict, several individuals were injured, including policemen, journalists, and BNP leaders. Police constable Aminul Parvez sustained serious injuries during the clash at Dainik Bangla intersection and tragically passed away at Dhaka Medical College Hospital later.
A police box was set on fire in Kakrail during the clash. Furthermore, 19 vehicles, including an ambulance, were set ablaze at Rajarbagh Police Hospital. Additionally, there were reports of buses and other vehicles being set on fire in various locations throughout Dhaka.
Following the clash, the BNP and some other political parties have declared a morning-to-evening hartal across the country for Sunday. This has instilled concerns about the potential for instability and uncertainty rather than a peaceful political environment. The return to a conflict-prone political climate is uncalled for.
The current political deadlock is primarily attributed to the perceived lack of fairness and credibility in the last two elections. Discussions and dialogues are only way to resolve this impasse.