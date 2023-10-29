Clashes at BNP rally: Dialogue is the only way to resolve crisis

The latent anxieties finally materialised. Law and order was not upheld during the BNP rally in Dhaka on Saturday, 28 October. Violence and clashes erupted even before the rally commenced, and it concluded in a deadlock. It is hard to determine which side bears responsibility for the eruption of violence.

Regrettably, two individuals, including a policeman, lost their lives in this clash. Most alarmingly, the conflict has plunged the apparently peaceful political environment, which had prevailed since December of the previous year, into a new state of uncertainty.

BNP and other opposition political parties had announced a grand rally in Dhaka several days prior, with the aim of demanding elections under a non-partisan government.