Sugar crises needs an easy solution

Admittedly sugar-mill owners are in a dilemma. Sugar production in the mills is also decreasing due to low supply of gas. On the other hand, due to dollar-crisis and bank restrictions, they are not able to open new letters of credit. The current stock in the mills will meet the demand for three months. In order to protect the sugar industry, the mill owners have demanded withdrawal of duty on raw sugar, guarantee of receiving dollar, one year repayment period of loan of LC without bank restrictions and uninterrupted gas supply to the factories. The report of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has also asked to ensure gas supply to the sugar mills.
Recently, in a meeting with the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, the mill owners said that there is no shortage of sugar in the sugar refineries. They have enough sugar to last three months. If gas supply is ensured, sugar can be supplied to the market as per demand. They claim that gas supply has been reduced to 30 to 40 per cent recently. They also demanded to adjust the price every 15 days without fixing the price at once. This means they want to increase the price of sugar.
All industries are suffering due to shortage of gas supply. In the meeting with the traders, the energy adviser to the prime minister warned of bad news about electricity. He said, power supply may be cut during day time. The traders demanded uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity even at higher prices. But the government does not have enough foreign currency to import LNG.
This crisis has been created due to the government's wrong policy on energy and domestic industries. State sector sugar mills have been closed one after another on the pretext of losses. But the government did not investigate why the sugar mills were making losses. Sugar mills involve not only the workers but also the fortunes of the sugarcane producers. In the past, due to the relatively low price of sugar in the international market, import was given priority.
There is no easy solution to the current crisis. The government is not able to supply enough gas to any factory at the moment. Oversupply in one sector will lead to shortages in other sectors. So there needs to be a balance in this regard. At the same time, mill owners will not get a chance to make extra profit if they increase the amount of sugar sold at low price through TCB.
Some private sugar mill owners are selling it at Tk 95 per kg in the open market which is a positive sign. This trend should continue. Scattered efforts made by one party are not enough to overcome the crisis. Coordinated and sustainable action is essential in this regard.