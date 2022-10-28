Sugar crises needs an easy solution

Admittedly sugar-mill owners are in a dilemma. Sugar production in the mills is also decreasing due to low supply of gas. On the other hand, due to dollar-crisis and bank restrictions, they are not able to open new letters of credit. The current stock in the mills will meet the demand for three months. In order to protect the sugar industry, the mill owners have demanded withdrawal of duty on raw sugar, guarantee of receiving dollar, one year repayment period of loan of LC without bank restrictions and uninterrupted gas supply to the factories. The report of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection has also asked to ensure gas supply to the sugar mills.

Recently, in a meeting with the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, the mill owners said that there is no shortage of sugar in the sugar refineries. They have enough sugar to last three months. If gas supply is ensured, sugar can be supplied to the market as per demand. They claim that gas supply has been reduced to 30 to 40 per cent recently. They also demanded to adjust the price every 15 days without fixing the price at once. This means they want to increase the price of sugar.