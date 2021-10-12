A journey from fear to courage

The fight for freedom of the press is not just a fight for freedom of expression, but also for the establishment of human rights and peace. The Nobel Peace Committee recognised the struggle. Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov and Philippine Maria Ressa have won the Nobel Peace Prize this year for their courageous journalism. German journalist Carl Von Ossietzky was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize six years ago, but he had been a founding editor of the German Peace Committee, fighting against Nazism. Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa received this prestigious award for journalism. We congratulate these two Nobel laureates.

Maria Ressa has spoken out against the extreme authoritarian rule in the Philippines, speaking against extrajudicial killings in the country in the name of anti-drug campaigns, and her news portal Rappler highlighted the government's campaign to harass dissidents. Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov has played a strong role in his Novaya Gazeta against police brutality, illegal arrests, electoral fraud and the use of force to intimidate the population. Six journalists of this newspaper have been killed.