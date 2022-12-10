Both parties must remain alert

Police raided the BNP office and arrested everyone they found there. Many BNP leaders and activists's huses were raided and they were arrested from different areas of Dhaka.
Finally, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas were picked up by detective branch police from their homes at three in the morning. This is an unprecedented incident.
If there were cases lodged against them, they could have been arrested during the day. None of them had run away, they were at home.
It’s customary for law enforcement agencies to just take the arrestees to the police station. If the police station deems it necessary the rule is to produce them before the court.
Both of the BNP leaders were kept back at the detective branch of police (DB) office for almost 12 hours before presenting them to the court.
Initially it was said from DB that they had been taken there to be questioned about the rally and the incident at BNP office on 7 December. Later, they were shown arrested in connection to the incident of 7 December.
Questions have been raised whether the case was filed after they had been arrested.
Let this non-political practice of attacking the political opposition stop.
The government’s harsh policy was obviously there behind the fiasco created over finalising the venue of the rally.
We believe, BNP’s adamant stand about holding the rally only at Naya Paltan was wrong too. If they had thought about an alternative venue beforehand, these incidents might not have happened in the first place.
Since the government allowed BNP to hold the rally at Golapbagh, the responsibility of ensuring peace and order at the rally also relied on the government.
Along with the BNP secretary general many central leaders are in custody. It’s normal for the party workers to be resentful. In this situation, the responsibility of keeping the party-workers calm and controlled relied on the leaders themselves.
We have been noticing with concern for the last few days that local Awami League leaders and activists have been keeping vigil in their neighborhoods.
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader had announced on Saturday that Awami League activists won’t be there on the streets and people would’ve liked to see that reflected in reality.
We hoped for BNP’s Dhaka rally to end peacefully just like their other rallies in the divisional cities.
People want peace. Nobody should attempt something that will disturb that peace.