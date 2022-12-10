Both parties must remain alert

After much debate finally there has been an agreement about BNP’s scheduled rally. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gave BNP permission to hold the rally on 10 December at Golapbagh field.

Earlier they had met with the BNP leaders in phases. BNP leaders had sought cooperation of the government as well as the law enforcement agencies to make the rally a success. It’s not unjustified of them to ask this.

It’s not enough to just finalise a spot for the rally. It’s the government’s job to maintain peace and order at the place of the gathering and its adjacent areas as well as to ensure public security.

There have been many incidents centering BNP’s rally in the last few days. A party-worker named Mokbul Ahmed died in a clash between police and BNP leaders and activists. Many including policemen have also been injured.