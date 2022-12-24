Nobody wants a meaningless election

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Abu Hena during the launch of a book on the information of candidates participating in the tenth and eleventh parliamentary election Wednesday said if the election isn’t participatory and competitive, then it’s a meaningless election.

The Election Commission (EC) has to gain everyone’s trust in order to organise a participatory election. They have to display through their work that they are neutral.

Such comments from the former CEC is nothing new. Many have said this before. But the problem with political leaders is that, they don’t approve of anything that goes against them. They welcome anything elatedly if it goes in their favour.

Election stands for participatory and competitive voting. “It is the constitutional duty of the election commission to hold a fair election,” Abu Hena said, adding whoever is in the election commission, must be conscious of their authority and responsibilities.