Abnormal mosquito density in Dhaka

Sir Ronald Ross lamented in his old age that he had been awarded with the most prestigious Nobel Prize for researching malaria, a research organisation had been named after him and there was no shortage of honour. However, nothing had been done to get rid of the mosquitoes.
The report regarding the increase in the density of mosquitoes in Dhaka city by the entomologists has reiterated the regret of Ronald Ross. According to the research conducted by the Department of Zoology of the Jahangirnagar University, the density of mosquitoes was four times higher in February than any other times. Even those who have not read the research paper, can feel the excessive presence of mosquitoes and their bite.
It is possible to use "cannons to kill mosquitoes" as the sardonic Bangla saying goes, just as the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been doing, steadily increasing their budgets every year. The insecticides are being changed from time to time and there have been tenders to import more pesticides too. However, nothing seems to be effective.
According to the experts, the main sources of growth of the culex mosquitoes are stagnant water bodies and sewers and the source of the dengue mosquitoes are open water in under-construction buildings and clean water. If these breeding grounds could be brought under control, it would be possible to control the breeding of mosquitoes. Inevitably, a combined effort by the two corporations is needed for this.
DNCC has declared a “crash programme” from 8 to 16 March to eliminate the culex mosquitoes. However, there has been no news that the DSCC will also conduct a same programme at the same time or any combined effort in this regard.
As the mosquitoes are migratory in nature and there is no commitment that the mosquitoes in DSCC will not “shift” to DNCC, there will be no result even if the DNCC sweeps the whole north city. If we drive away the mosquitoes from the south city, these would fly to the north and settle there. Although the DSCC has declared that mosquitoes will be brought under control by the next two weeks, it remains as a matter of debate whether the citizens of the capital are assured by this declaration or not.
The experts are saying that things would not have been this worse if the mayors and the concerned officials of the two cities were sincere. Instead of working, they have waited for the rain. The mosquitoes could have been brought under control within six months if the insecticides were properly sprayed. They wasted time by waiting for the rain and storm to come and wash away the mosquito larva.
But it didn't rain. The water in the canals has also decreased. Culex mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. As the open sewers are not cleaned regularly, mosquitoes breed there. Such a phase has emerged due to the negligence towards public health. In order to overcome this situation, it is necessary to form a task force and conduct regular operations. We have to get out of the tradition of engaging in so called campaigns, forming committees and engaging in media coverage and must work in coordination.