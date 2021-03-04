Abnormal mosquito density in Dhaka

Sir Ronald Ross lamented in his old age that he had been awarded with the most prestigious Nobel Prize for researching malaria, a research organisation had been named after him and there was no shortage of honour. However, nothing had been done to get rid of the mosquitoes.

The report regarding the increase in the density of mosquitoes in Dhaka city by the entomologists has reiterated the regret of Ronald Ross. According to the research conducted by the Department of Zoology of the Jahangirnagar University, the density of mosquitoes was four times higher in February than any other times. Even those who have not read the research paper, can feel the excessive presence of mosquitoes and their bite.

It is possible to use "cannons to kill mosquitoes" as the sardonic Bangla saying goes, just as the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) have been doing, steadily increasing their budgets every year. The insecticides are being changed from time to time and there have been tenders to import more pesticides too. However, nothing seems to be effective.