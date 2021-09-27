Accept justified demands of Chattogram industry owners

The government should pay attention to the problems identified by the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in Chattogram at a press briefing on Saturday. While some of the demands made by them deal with local issues, most of them are related to factories and businesses of the country.

The industry owners of Chattogram alleged that although the country's readymade garments industries began from Chattogram, the port city has lagged behind due to the "step-motherly" attitude of the government. According to BGMEA statistics, around 40 per cent of the country’s total garments export were from the Chattogram region in 1985-1990. The number has decreased to 15 per cent at present. It is undeniable that the cost of importing the machineries and exporting manufactured goods decrease if factories are set up near the main seaport of the country. As a result, the consumers benefit.