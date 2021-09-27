Accept justified demands of Chattogram industry owners

Industry owners alleged that they have to depend on Dhaka for everything ranging from bank loans to every other factor of export-import. Although the government talks about decentralization, the opposite happens in reality. Some government head offices were based on Chattogram in the past, but everything is centralized in Dhaka now. Even multinational companies have shifted their offices from Chattogram. Under these circumstances, it has become tougher for the industry owners and businessmen of Chattogram to face the competition.
Industry owners of Chattogram have urged the government to set up an RMG zone in Chattogram and stressed that banks adopt an investment-friendly attitude. Their other demands include improving facilities at Chattogram Shah Amanat Airport, ensuring uninterrupted gas and electricity supply in industries and providing equal facilities for local and foreign investors in economic zones. None of these demands is irrational. There is no logic for the need to come to Dhaka for government decisions in this age of information and technology.
Along with increasing infrastructural facilities in Chattogram port, the industry owners urged the government to declare the activities of the port as an emergency service so that no one can call strikes at will. Unloading of goods was disrupted for 35 hours recently after transport owners and workers had enforced a strike. They later withdrew the strike upon a meeting with the home minister but the damage had already been done. The activities of the prime seaport cannot remain suspended even for a minute amidst the corona situation. In that sense, the call for declaring port activities emergency service is undoubtedly logical.
The industry owners' demand for uninterrupted gas, electricity and water supply is equally applicable for industries around the country. The government maintains that there is no shortage of electricity and gas supply in the country. If so, why do the industries not get the required amount of electricity and gas?
Different governments in the past announced that Chattogram would be declared as an industrial capital. What is the point of making those empty promises if the announcements are not implemented? The government has to understand the importance of the port which contributes to 80 per cent of the country’s export-import. We hope the authorities accept the fair demands of the industry owners of Chattogram for the sake of the balanced development of the country.