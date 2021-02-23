All efforts to be fruitless without constant supervision

The progress in reviving the canals in Dhaka after the responsibility being handed over to the two city corporations from Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is very encouraging. Dhaka WASA was responsible for eliminating the waterlogging in the city. Despite spending millions of taka in cleaning the canals every year, those were being filled creating drastic waterlog during the monsoon. Amid such situation the two city corporations took over the responsibility of restoring canals on 31 December.

A report Prothom Alo carried on 22 February said some 9300 tonnes of wastes was removed from 14 canals of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) including Ibrahimpur canal, Ramchandrapur canal, Godagari canal, Rupnagar canal, Sagufta canal in one and a half months. On the other hand, about 21,047 tonnes of wastes was removed from multiple canals of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) including Jirani canal, Manda, Shyampur, Kadamtala, Kamalapur canal in that period. Due to restoring operations many canals have returned to normal condition. Experts hope the city dwellers may not have to suffer due to waterlogging in the coming monsoon.