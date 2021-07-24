All elderly citizens must be vaccinated

Almost all countries in the world have taken necessary measures to bring their senior citizens under the vaccination drive as soon as possible. India has administered 6 to 7 million doses a day following the spike in coronavirus pandemic and the programme still continues. But we are limping. There is a lack of vaccines, physicians, nurses, health workers as much as the infrastructural problems. There are beds at hospitals but no ICU (intensive care unit) facilities. If there is an ICU unit, it doesn’t have oxygen. The ailing health sector itself is in need of treatment.