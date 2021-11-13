All involved in recruitment test paper leak must be tried

In Badda, Bashundhara, Uttara, Mohammadpur, Kalyanpur, Rupnagar, Mirpur, Matuail, Shewrapara, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and Pallabi areas of the capital, booths were set up and the leaked questions and answer sheets were memorised.

The DB's investigative team has to be thanked for the way they have caught the fraudsters red handed. At the same time, the question arises, after the start of the recruitment process, 10 to 20 examinations are held on weekly holidays. What is the guarantee that similar frauds did not occur in the recruitment test of other organisations? Therefore, it is necessary to look into all the recruitment tests. Those who are earning millions by cheating and depriving the meritorious candidates should be brought under the law.

Bangladesh Bank has cancelled the recruitment test held last Saturday due to allegations of fraud. This will thwart the efforts of those who wanted to pass the exam in a deceitful way. But what is the remedy for the suffering of millions of examinees? The authorities should not charge any fee from the previous candidates for taking the new test. Earlier, there were incidents of fraud in various examinations including admission test in medical college. In some cases the perpetrators were punished but in most cases they remained out of reach. This time it should not be repeated. Everyone must be brought punished.