All irregularities and corruption including contracting should be investigated

Later, the local government ministry investigated the matter and directed to take action against the engineer for violating the rules. Besides, the ministry recently ordered for an investigation against another engineer of the same department.

According to Prothom Alo investigation and the city corporation documents, in 2019, the then Additional Chief Engineer (now Chief Engineer) Rafiqul Islam issued a certificate to Messrs. Miyaji Construction. It said that Messrs. Miyaji Construction is a listed company of Chattogram City Corporation and they have completed six development works under Chattogram City Corporation satisfactorily.

According to the documents, Adnan Rafiq is now 27 years old. In that case, when he started contracting, he was only 21 years old. His present address is in Shantidhara residential area at GEC junction of Chattogram city. Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam lives at the same address. Besides, both of them share the same permanent address in Syedpara of Gumanmardan in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram.