All irregularities and corruption including contracting should be investigated

Later, the local government ministry investigated the matter and directed to take action against the engineer for violating the rules. Besides, the ministry recently ordered for an investigation against another engineer of the same department.
According to Prothom Alo investigation and the city corporation documents, in 2019, the then Additional Chief Engineer (now Chief Engineer) Rafiqul Islam issued a certificate to Messrs. Miyaji Construction. It said that Messrs. Miyaji Construction is a listed company of Chattogram City Corporation and they have completed six development works under Chattogram City Corporation satisfactorily.
According to the documents, Adnan Rafiq is now 27 years old. In that case, when he started contracting, he was only 21 years old. His present address is in Shantidhara residential area at GEC junction of Chattogram city. Chief Engineer Rafiqul Islam lives at the same address. Besides, both of them share the same permanent address in Syedpara of Gumanmardan in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram.
However, the chief engineer said his son is not involved with the contracting for the city corporation. So who owns Miyaji Construction? According to the City Corporation Employees Rules, if the family members of the employee have a business transaction with the City Corporation, the decision to approve contract cannot be made by that employee. However, chief engineer Rafiqul Islam has issued the certificate for Adnan Rafiq and signed in the bills.
After the news was published in Prothom Alo last Sunday under the headline 'Father Chief Engineer, Son Contractor', it created huge stir among the people of Chattogram. Many have telephoned Prothom Alo seeking redressal of the irregularities. We demand that the whole matter be investigated and action be taken against those responsible. The real truth will not come out if the City Corporation investigates. The investigation must be conducted through an authority outside the City Corporation. Those who have approved work to the contracting company by violating the rules in the past should also be brought under the law.
Unfortunately mayor changes in Chattogram City Corporation, but the 'habit' does not change. Irregularities and corruption are rampant. City dwellers are deprived of even the minimum services. The clean city that former mayor Mohiuddin Chowdhury established is now retired in the past. The sidewalks of the city have also been occupied. Former mayor AJM Nasir Uddin started a fancy business by renting sidewalks, ignoring the objections of the city dwellers. People hoped that the new mayor would come and vacate the sidewalk. But he is also following in the footsteps of his predecessor.