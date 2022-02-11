Anarchy on the roads must stop

Manu Rani of Hasinapara village in Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar is still in shock after losing five children. The cremation rites of her husband who died a few days back were performed on 9 February. The day before that, eight brothers were waiting on the side of the road to return home after a religious ritual at the temple. Four of the brothers died on the spot when a pickup van crushed them and another died later in hospital. The accident not only snatched the five children from their mother, their wives became widows and their children fatherless.

In another incident, police tried to stop a rice-laden 'chander gari' (locally modified vehicle) at a check post on the Chittagong-Fatikchhari road. The driver sped away and was chased by the police on a motorcycle. At that time two schoolgirls were standing on the side of the road. Both of them were killed when the vehicle ran over them. The driver managed to flee the scene.