Bangladesh faces harsh reality

Even if we agree with this argument of the government, the question is what will be the situation with the slackened restrictions as people have been flouting the stricter ones? The government has announced it will ease restrictions at a time when deaths and infections in Covid are on the rise. The average number of daily deaths for a week has been more than 200. Hospitals are struggling to cope with the influx of patients. The healthcare system outside Dhaka is very fragile. If there are beds in the hospital, there is no ICU, if there is ICU, there is no oxygen. It is difficult to prevent the fatal virus amid such shortfalls.

No doubt, Bangladesh is facing a difficult reality. The question is what is the way out? The government says that even if the restrictions are relaxed, everyone must abide by the health rules. The government also has a guideline on hygiene. The question is who will bell the cat? Although the BGB and the army were deployed along with the police during the last strict restrictions on compliance with the health rules, not much was achieved. Due to the restrictions, there were traffic jams in Dhaka and some roads outside Dhaka.