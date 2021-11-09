Bangladesh must be cautious as India sees Covid surge

The foreign ministry informed the meeting from the updated information collected from all the missions in India that the rate of infection was high in Kerala, India. As a precautionary measure, increasing the number of corona tests and quarantine facilities in the border areas and vaccinating truck drivers should be given more importance. But during the first and second waves of the corona, we saw many decisions that could not be implemented and the disaster could not be prevented.
Border security could not be ensured in any way to prevent the delta variant infections. Quarantine and isolation were not implemented properly. The Covid victim was left in the care of the family without any official action. At that time, experts repeatedly said that a field hospital should be set up, but it rang hollow to the government and the ministry. Contact tracing has not been conducted from the beginning. As a result, the Delta quickly spread across the country from the border areas.
During the first wave, it was not possible to ensure ICU and oxygen supply in every district as per the instructions of the prime minister. Now that the corona situation in the country is improved, not only do some decisions have to be taken considering the increase in India's infection, but also preparations have to be made so that it can be implemented. We are also lagging behind in South Asia in terms of immunisation programme.
Although two waves of the pandemic have passed, we have only been able to vaccinate about a quarter of the population. The World Health Organization (WHO) has previously said that older people should be vaccinated first, but this has not been done. As a result of the vaccines being open to all ages, the protection of certain sections of the population could not be fully ensured. Doing so could have largely prevented the deaths of the elderly who suffered the most of Covid.
We need to learn from the mistakes we made in the past. No repetition of any previous mistake is warranted in any way.