Bangladesh must be cautious as India sees Covid surge

The coronavirus situation in the country has come down to almost normal. The highest number of deaths due to the virus was recorded almost every day in the middle of this year. There, in the present day, death due to coronavirus also came down to zero. Yesterday, however, six people died. Everything has become normal as the restrictions have been lifted. But how ready are we for any new wave of corona? Earlier, despite having ample time after witnessing the dire situation in India, we had to suffer due to lack of preparation for the Delta variant.

Corona infections and deaths are on the rise in India again. New infections have been reported in many parts of the world. According to the media, the government is on alert to prevent the virus from entering Bangladesh from India. A recent meeting of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, chaired by health minister Zahid Maleque, also took a seven-point decision in this regard. These include strengthening security at border areas, corona testing at airports and land ports through proper management, strengthening hygiene protocol including wearing masks, setting up large-scale corona detection labs at international airports, instructing public administration officials for proper cooperation in proper immunisation activities and coping with corona, and instructing educational institutions to adhere to hygiene rules.