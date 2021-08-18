Bangladesh needs to be alert over Taliban rule in Afghanistan

In Kabul, another Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi has already met the former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and High Council for National Reconciliation negotiator Abdullah Abdullah.
Under the situation, the most crucial question is how much the Taliban, who defeated the foreign forces, have changed themselves? This question seems valid if the previous experience of Taliban rule is taken into consideration. The previous Taliban rule had devastating impacts not only on Afghans, but also on the regional and international politics.
20 years ago, then Taliban government did not respect human rights and stopped education for women. People’s dissent and different beliefs on religion were not allowed that time. Afghanistan became a pasture of the international terrorists and radical militants.
In 2001, the US-led military operations thwarted the Taliban-led government–patron of the Al-Qaeda that had allegedly conducted the Twin Tower terrorist attacks. The US government later sat with Taliban representatives for negotiation and finally withdrew troops from Afghanistan. In last one year, Taliban leaders galvanised diplomatic relationship with China, Russia, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran in several discussions. They made some promises before the international communities about a shift in their political stance.
A promise of change was also replicated recently when a Taliban representative gave his interview to Prothom Alo’s Doha correspondent. We will have to wait and see if the promises are implemented in future.
China, Pakistan and Iran have assured that they will recognise the new government by Taliban. Russia has also showed a positive sign. According to a statement, the Bangladesh government will observe the Afghan situation and maintain good relation with the people of the country. Already the government has rejected a US proposal to give temporary shelter to some Afghan refugees in Bangladesh. As the Afghan situation seems unshaped, the Bangladesh government should take realistic decision over the political stability in Afghanistan.
This is a matter of observation what kind of impact the Taliban rule in Afghanistan will have on the subcontinent and Bangladesh. Bangladesh has a bitter experience with the activities of the pro-Taliban Bangladeshi returnees from Afghanistan.
There are alarming news reports that some young people from Bangladesh went to Afghanistan before the Taliban took control over the country. We have no reason to be complacent despite the Taliban leaders have promised that they will not allow any radical militants operating on the Afghan lands.
The people of Afghanistan will decide about their future government. But we have to be careful that no militant group can rise in Bangladesh following the Afghan situation.