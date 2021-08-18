Bangladesh needs to be alert over Taliban rule in Afghanistan

Taliban have attracted global attention by recapturing state power after 20 years. Anxiety and tension has increased. What will be the future of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan? Will peace be restored in Afghanistan ravaged by war and violence for more than four decades? However, the power shift in Afghanistan has again proved that external interferences, whether by super power, acting against native people’s will do not see ultimate success.

Although the Taliban have regained control over Kabul without shedding blood, people there are still in grave anxiety. Hundreds of thousand Afghan people are rushing to the Kabul airport for a quick departure from the country. There is a suspicion that the law and order situation may deteriorate if the governance system is not reestablished in Afghanistan. The news so far is coming from Afghanistan, there is no clear idea about the government structure of future Afghanistan. However, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has hinted about an ‘integrated Afghan government’.