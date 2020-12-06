Banks must provide loans to revive rural economy

The second round of discussions over the government’s stimulus package to fight COVID-19 pandemic and restore a sustainable and inclusive economy was held on Thursday. Besides policymakers, other partners and experts also take part in these meetings. This helps to bring forward different opinions. The theme of the day's discussion was 'Employment and Revival of Rural Economy'.

The discussants emphasised that cities do not represent Bangladesh as most of the people still live in villages. The government must place utmost importance on enhancing employment opportunities in rural areas and reviving rural economy. The economy both in urban and rural areas has been hampered by the pandemic. Many rural entrepreneurs are in a crisis because of the closure of small industries due to coronavirus outbreak. Given this situation, the stimulus package announced by the government to keep the economy rolling was a timely decision. The owners or the entrepreneurs revive production if they get the stimulus.