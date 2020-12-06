Banks must provide loans to revive rural economy

The second round of discussions over the government’s stimulus package to fight COVID-19 pandemic and restore a sustainable and inclusive economy was held on Thursday. Besides policymakers, other partners and experts also take part in these meetings. This helps to bring forward different opinions. The theme of the day's discussion was 'Employment and Revival of Rural Economy'.
The discussants emphasised that cities do not represent Bangladesh as most of the people still live in villages. The government must place utmost importance on enhancing employment opportunities in rural areas and reviving rural economy. The economy both in urban and rural areas has been hampered by the pandemic. Many rural entrepreneurs are in a crisis because of the closure of small industries due to coronavirus outbreak. Given this situation, the stimulus package announced by the government to keep the economy rolling was a timely decision. The owners or the entrepreneurs revive production if they get the stimulus.
Six of the government announced 21 stimulus packages are aimed at creating employment and reviving rural economy. They are: 32 billion taka loan programmes through five state owned banks, agricultural refinancing programme of 50 billion taka, refinancing programme for farmers and small entrepreneurs of 30 billion taka, cash aid of 12.57 billion for underprivileged people, current capital loan of 200 billion taka for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and cottage industries. Besides, there are loan risk programmes for SME sector.
The amount of loans for the rural sector in terms of government stimulus package of 1,210 billion taka is very small. How will the rural economy survive if the small amount is not allocated on time? According to sources, the main reason for not allocating the stimulus is the small entrepreneurs have no connections with the banks. Also, the banks show less interest as the amount is very small.
Small entrepreneurs often object that they do not get loans from banks. This time the planning minister MA Mannan said, those who are eligible are not getting loans. Blaming the banks he said, “Rules are Rules. One cannot flout rules just like that. I have information many banks are not following the rules. Our main challenge is we could not reach out to individuals who actually need the loans”.
The planning minister requested the Bangladesh Bank governor to look into the matter. We believe he will perform his duty properly. Arrangements can be made to reward the banks that can meet the target while actions should be taken against those missing the target. The banks may take help from NGOs to find the entrepreneurs. This method helped in agricultural loan programmes. The scheduled banks must be forced to provide the sector-wise estimated stimulus package. Not only in recovering loans, surveillance should be enhanced in allocating loans too.