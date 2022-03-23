BERC hearing: Don’t raise gas price now

It is proved yet again that Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) doesn’t even have minimum transparency or accountability. The agency could not answer many of the questions, raised at the public hearing organised by Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Monday. Also the data and information, presented by them, was inconsistent.

At the beginning of the hearing, Petrobangla proposed to set the gas price at Tk 15.30 per unit (cubic metre). Whereas, the technical evaluation committee said Petrobangla’s cost is only Tk 12.47. Earlier, while hiking the price, gas import was estimated at 850 million (85 crore) cubic metres per day on average. In actuality, Petrobangla’s daily import was 290 million (29 crore) cubic metre less than the amount. This way, Petrobangla earned Tk 25 billion (2,500 crore) extra.