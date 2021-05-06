BIWTA can’t avoid responsibility of speedboat tragedy

After 26 people died in a speedboat capsize in Kathalbari of Madaripur, it came to light that the speedboat was being operated without a license. The driver didn’t have a license either. There are several hundred speedboats running from the jetty and drivers of most of these motorboats are under 18. Speedboats are also being operated by 14 or 15-year-olds. Speedboats are not only running in Kathalbari without licences, but also from all jetties. Forty-three people died several days ago after a sand-laden bulkhead hit a passenger launch in Shitalakshya river. The bulk head owned by a lawmaker was also being operated without a licence.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is the authorised body to issue the licences and the owners of motorboats or bulkheads are supposed to operate the vessels only after getting licences. Those who are operating speedboats are also required to obtain licences from the authorities. Licences can only be issued after a test. This indicates that lessees of the jetty and owners and drivers of speedboats have secret liaison with BIWTA. These illegal river craft are operated on the basis of this nexus. Besides, the coast guard is responsible for the maritime transport security, but they seem to guard none but other than themselves.
Like the roadways, anarchy is also at its peak in the waterways. There are no rules or regulations. Authorities become a little active after each accident. Then everything gets back as usual and accidents continue to occur, one after another.
Officials at the BIWTA are interested to pocket cash as much as they are reluctant to provide security to the passengers. We had expected that people concerned including the BIWTA would become active following accident in Shitalakshya river. But, the death of 26 people in Kathalbari is evident that they didn’t come to their senses. What is the answer to these deaths? How will they console the child, Meem, who lost her parents and two sisters in the accident?
Speedboat owners appoint underage drivers to make more profit and don’t obtain licences to evade tax. But is there no illegal remedy to these illegal activities? Why would BIWTA allow operating speedboats without licences? Why would the lawmaker’s bulkhead run without licence? The coast guard is responsible for the security on waterways like the police are responsible for the security on roadways. What is the coast guard doing? In fact, a tendency to violate laws occurs more in operating river craft. It comes to light only when a vessel meets an accident killing many people and the media reports it. If the accident didn’t happen, these illegal matters would not come to light. It is totally unacceptable in a country where rule of law exists.
Like before, BIWTA has formed a probe committee. But, there is no certainty as to whether the report of the committee will see daylight or the recommendations will be implemented. All of those who are involved in speedboat accidents directly or indirectly must be held responsible. Initiative will have to be taken immediately to stop all illegal practices in operating water vehicles. Arrangements will have to be made to hold the people concerned responsible for negligence or failure to enforce laws and regulations. Discipline will somewhat return to the waterways only after taking legal action against the people who are responsible. And then passengers will not need to risk their lives to travel on waterways anymore.