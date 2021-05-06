BIWTA can’t avoid responsibility of speedboat tragedy

Like the roadways, anarchy is also at its peak in the waterways. There are no rules or regulations. Authorities become a little active after each accident. Then everything gets back as usual and accidents continue to occur, one after another.

Officials at the BIWTA are interested to pocket cash as much as they are reluctant to provide security to the passengers. We had expected that people concerned including the BIWTA would become active following accident in Shitalakshya river. But, the death of 26 people in Kathalbari is evident that they didn’t come to their senses. What is the answer to these deaths? How will they console the child, Meem, who lost her parents and two sisters in the accident?

Speedboat owners appoint underage drivers to make more profit and don’t obtain licences to evade tax. But is there no illegal remedy to these illegal activities? Why would BIWTA allow operating speedboats without licences? Why would the lawmaker’s bulkhead run without licence? The coast guard is responsible for the security on waterways like the police are responsible for the security on roadways. What is the coast guard doing? In fact, a tendency to violate laws occurs more in operating river craft. It comes to light only when a vessel meets an accident killing many people and the media reports it. If the accident didn’t happen, these illegal matters would not come to light. It is totally unacceptable in a country where rule of law exists.