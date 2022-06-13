BNP programme obstructed: Why will police take sides?

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) called for a two-day programme to protest the price hike of essentials including gas. Although the activists could carry out the demonstration peacefully in Dhaka they faced obstructions in various other places the following day. Law enforcers allegedly tore their banners and threw chairs at the protesters in different places.

According to Prothom Alo, the police blocked BNP processions in Sunamganj, Thakurgaon, Feni and Narsingdi on Saturday and they did not allow BNP workers to carry out the programme. City BNP leader Shafiqul Alam alleged, "Police did not allow us to hold a rally even after we got permission from the administration. They vandalised the rally stage and took away the chairs. Police stopped the leaders and activists from coming from different wards and upazilas with processions.”