Bring Bangladeshis back from Afghanistan as soon as possible

We hope the foreign ministry will adhere to its commitment to bring back the Bangladeshis stranded in Afghanistan within a week. According to government accounts, there were 29 Bangladeshis working in Afghanistan as employees of the non-government organisation BRAC and with government development programmes including telecommunications. BRAC has been operating its various development projects in Afghanistan for years. Besides, a number of Bangladeshi engineers have been working in the country’s largest telecommunication service Afghan Wireless.

After the collapse of the former government of Ashraf Ghani followed by the Taliban takeover of power on 15 August, the situation in the country took a new turn. Although Taliban leaders have repeatedly assured that the security of foreign nationals will be ensured, the situation remains uncertain. The Taliban have noted form the government yet.