Bring every human trafficker to justice

Stringent laws, strict vigilance of law enforcers or vast development projects - nothing has been able to stop human trafficking from Bangladesh. Human trafficking kingpin Liton Mia and his cohort Azad Rahman, recently arrested for trafficking to Iraq, have revealed astonishing information.

According to Prothom Alo, Liton Mia, who lost his job as a medical assistant due to his involvement in underhand activities, trafficked more than 35 women to Iraq, luring them with promises of nursing jobs. The victim women discovered after reaching Iraq, there were no such jobs.

Thee women were used for immoral purposes there. Liton Mia has married at least six women and taken them to Iraq for such unethical purposes. His misdeeds came to light after a woman, who was a victim of marriage fraud, fled the country with the help of others and informed RAB about the whole incident.