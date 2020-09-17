Bring kidnappers of children to book

Cases of child trafficking has seen a sharp rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past week, at least six cases of child abduction have been reported in the media. A fake journalist named Lopa Talukder was arrested on charges of being involved in the abduction of a flower-seller girl from Dhaka University's TSC area.

Three more women were arrested for abducting two children. RAB rescued Mithila Akter from Pallabi and arrested Sumi Begum (40).

Police also arrested two women, Rasheda and Fatema Begum, for abducting three-year-old Shahadat while he was playing in the Shah Ali Mazar area of Mirpur on September 5.