Bring kidnappers of children to book

Cases of child trafficking has seen a sharp rise during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past week, at least six cases of child abduction have been reported in the media. A fake journalist named Lopa Talukder was arrested on charges of being involved in the abduction of a flower-seller girl from Dhaka University's TSC area.
Three more women were arrested for abducting two children. RAB rescued Mithila Akter from Pallabi and arrested Sumi Begum (40).
Police also arrested two women, Rasheda and Fatema Begum, for abducting three-year-old Shahadat while he was playing in the Shah Ali Mazar area of Mirpur on September 5.
Shifat Mollah, a one-and-a-half-year-old child, was rescued from Sonaimuri in Noakhali on Tuesday, three days after he was abducted from Akhaura in Brahmanbaria. Two people including his abductor Farooq were arrested.
Three days after the abduction of a 9-year-old girl in Narayanganj, RAB rescued her from Jatrabari area of the capital. The kidnappers demanded Tk 300,000 from the family while abusing her sexually.
Besides, a one-and-a-half-year-old child was rescued after 10 hours of his abduction, which was done after getting the family members unconscious, in Gazipur. Four persons were arrested in connection with incident last Saturday.
Child trafficking is a brutal crime. The country has strong laws to prevent it and various government and non-government organisations are working to eliminate the menace. However, incidents of abduction of children and child abuse have not gone down.
According to the Children's Rights Forum, 4,381 children were victims of various forms of violence in 2019. In this context, human rights activists have been demanding speedy trial of murderers, rapists and abductors.
During this epidemic, poor parents are going out to manage food for their children. Law enforcement should keep an eye on whether the abductors are taking advantage of the situation. Drives should be conducted to nab them. Besides, parents should also be careful. The responsibility of the neighbours is no less either.