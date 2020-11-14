Bus burning incident needs proper investigation

The incident of setting fire to 11 buses on Thursday in different parts of the capital is a matter of serious concern. Such incidents are a threat to public safety. How did the miscreants dare to commit such a heinous act?

After 2015, the country had been free of such violent incidents. At the time, during the BNP movement, there had been incidents of buses being set on fire, resulting in the loss of lives. Many were injured as well, including women and children. Though the issues were highlighted at that time, the actual miscreants were never identified.

The ruling party issued statements that the BNP-Jamaat activists had committed the crimes. On the other hand, BNP claimed that the ruling party men carried out these attacks to disrupt their political programmes.