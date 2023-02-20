Why the slow pace of decision implementation

During a dinner party of century-old trade body Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) on Saturday, quite a few traders have complained about tardiness in implementing decisions on the government level, bureaucratic complexity and not having decisions at the right time. These allegations made by traders aren’t baseless at all. While the government takes many great decisions for the betterment of trade and commerce, not all of them are implemented. It takes quite a long time for many decisions to be executed. In some cases the solutions come so late that it’s not required any longer.

MCCI president Md Saiful Islam has also raised questions about the rationality behind renewing different registrations every year. Traders say they have to go through various hassles while renewing the registrations; sometimes they are harassed by asking to show different sorts of documents too.