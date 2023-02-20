Why the slow pace of decision implementation

In fact, they have demanded the opportunity to renew their registrations every five years instead of doing it annually. Former MCCI president Nihad Kabir in the event advised the Private Sector Development Policy Coordination Committee (PSDPCC) of the prime minister’s office to become more active. Energy Pack Power Generation Limited’s managing director Humayun Rashid mentioned that he had to collect 28 types of certificates from 28 different government agencies while investing in the LPG sector.
Uzma Chowdhury, director of PRAN-RFL Group also expressed grudges over Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA)’s OSS or One Stop Service. Singer’s managing director and chief executive officer MHM Fairoz has said there’s a huge gap between academic education and necessary skills required for a job. In their research Economist Intelligence Unit had stated that Bangladesh has the highest educated unemployment rate.
On one hand thousands of educated youths are roaming jobless in the country while on the other hand skilled employees have to be imported from abroad to meet the demand of different companies. Traders don’t seem very convinced with what principal secretary to the prime minister Md Tofazzal Hossain Miah said in response to traders’ complaints. He has urged strengthening government agencies even more, adapting to the changing world and bringing necessary policy-related changes and reforms to implement government’s decisions. But, who’ll bell the cat?
Agencies are supposed to perform these tasks. The responsibility of holding agencies accountable relies on the government indeed. Traders have gone to top bureaucrats with the problems of trade and commerce even before. The fact, they are losing faith on the ministers can be assumed from this. There hasn’t been much improvement of the business environment in this country and it has come up in the Business Climate Index (BBX) 2022-23 survey.
As per survey data, Bangladesh scored 61.01 out of 100 in terms of overall business environment index in 2021. Last year that score rose to 61.95 after a slight increase. Four out of ten indexes are in worse condition while the other six are on the way to improvement. Of the ten indexes, infrastructure is in the best position.
On the other hand, the issue of traders receiving bank loans has taken a dire shape and the hassle in repaying tax and VAT has increased than before. Besides, it has become difficult to find lands for factories or business also. In this condition, how logical it is to claim the government to be trade-friendly, demands to be considered as well.
BBX has made it crystal clear that infrastructural development isn’t the only standard of advancement when it comes to trade and commerce. Hopefully, concerned agencies of the government will assume faster and more effective roles in implementing decisions by leaving the bureaucracy behind.