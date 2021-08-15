Carry Bangabandhu’s ideology in the heart

Since the 15 August, Bangladesh Army saw a series of coups. Though a counter-coup did take place under the leadership of Khaled Musharraf on 3 November, he could not stay in power for long. Khaled Musharraf was toppled and killed in the so-called sepoy revolution of 7 November that year. Following this Ziaur Rahman came to power. Though the killers of Bangabandhu were forced to leave the country on the 83rd day of the condemnable murder, their apparitions loomed large in Bangladesh’s politics for long. The subsequent governments of Ziaur Rahman, HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia appointed the assassins as Bangladesh envoys, which was a disgraceful affair for the nation. The government of the post-1975 murder stopped the trial enacting a law that was in force until Awami League came to power.

The trial of Bangabandhu murder began when Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina came to power in 1996. After long and arduous legal proceedings, five assassins were executed on 28 January 2010. They are – Lt. Col. Syed Faruque Rahman, Lt. Col. Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Major Bazlul Huda, Lt. Col. Mohiuddin Ahmed (Artillery) and Lt. Col. AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed (Lancer). After a long time, it was known that one of the main convicts of Bangabandhu’s murder, Abdul Majed, was hiding in Kolkata, India. He was brought home and executed on 10 April last year. Five convicts – Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, AKM Rashed Chowdhury, Moslem Uddin and SH Nur Chowdhury -- are still hiding abroad. Another convict Aziz Pasha died while on the run abroad.

The government said diplomatic efforts are underway to bring the rest of the convicts back to the country. Among them, Nur Chowdhury is in Canada and Rashed Chowdhury is in the US. The exact location of others remains uncertain. Strong diplomatic efforts are required to bring them back.