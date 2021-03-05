Cash in place of food grains

The government has decided to distribute cash instead of rice and wheat under the test relief and Food for Work programmes (Public Food Distribution System, shortly PFDS).

This new initiative has many dimensions. Firstly, the government has been compelled to take the decision because the public food grain stock has been shrinking amid sluggish procurement pace. If more food grain is allocated under the PFDS, the more risk of food shortage there will be in the country.

Under the rural infrastructural development project, the government provides 300-400 thousand (3-4 lakh) tonnes of rice and wheat as part of short-term employment for the poor. For the current fiscal, the government has allocated Tk 16 billion (Tk1,600 crore) for the project.

There is a shortage in the government’s food grain stock as a result of losing targets set for the Boro and Aman procurement. Till July last year, there were 1.18 million (11 lakh and 88 thousand) tonnes of rice at the government’s food stock. The amount decreased to 0.64 million (six lakh and forty seven thousand) tonnes in February. In June 2019, the food grain stock was 1.67 million (16 lakh and 74 thousand) tonnes.