Let the plight of innocent Badal Farazi end soon

It is utterly unfortunate for an ‘innocent’ person to be sentenced to jail while it is more frustrating if he cannot walk out of the jail after serving his jail term. A person named Badal Farazi has come across such an inhuman experience. He is still incarcerated in Keraniganj central jail. None can say for sure when he would be freed.

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) arrested Badal Farazi when he was crossing the border over to India through Benapole in 2008. The 18-year-old Badal Farazi intended to visit Tajmahal. According to the Indian media’s report, Badal Farazi was mistaken for Badal Singh, an accused in a murder case. A Delhi court in 2015 sentenced Badal Farazi to lifetime imprisonment and Delhi High Court upheld the sentence. His jail term is 14 years according to the Indian Penal Code.