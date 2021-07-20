Celebrate Eid and follow the health rules

Tomorrow is the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. This is the second time that Eid-ul-Azha has come around amidst the pandemic. The festival will be observed around the world in keeping with the health guidelines. Every year hundreds of thousands of pilgrims would perform hajj at Makkah, but this year the Saudi authorities have limited the number to 60,000. Only Saudi nationals and foreigners residing in Saudi Arabia can perform hajj and only those who have had both doses of the vaccine.

Qurbani, or animal sacrifice, is the religious duty, farz, of every able Muslim. The sacrifice of the animal in the name of Allah SWT is an outward manifestation of the sacrificing the greed, hatred selfishness, that is, the beast within us. Eid-ul-Azha is observed on 10 Zilhajj, according to the Islamic calendar. But animals can be sacrificed on the next two days, that is 11 and 12 Zilhajj, too. This year Eid-ul-Azha has arrived at such a time when coronavirus cases and deaths are on a rise in Bangladesh.