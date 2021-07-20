Editorial

Celebrate Eid and follow the health rules

Editorial Desk
Celebrate Eid and follow the health rules

Tomorrow is the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. This is the second time that Eid-ul-Azha has come around amidst the pandemic. The festival will be observed around the world in keeping with the health guidelines. Every year hundreds of thousands of pilgrims would perform hajj at Makkah, but this year the Saudi authorities have limited the number to 60,000. Only Saudi nationals and foreigners residing in Saudi Arabia can perform hajj and only those who have had both doses of the vaccine.

Qurbani, or animal sacrifice, is the religious duty, farz, of every able Muslim. The sacrifice of the animal in the name of Allah SWT is an outward manifestation of the sacrificing the greed, hatred selfishness, that is, the beast within us. Eid-ul-Azha is observed on 10 Zilhajj, according to the Islamic calendar. But animals can be sacrificed on the next two days, that is 11 and 12 Zilhajj, too. This year Eid-ul-Azha has arrived at such a time when coronavirus cases and deaths are on a rise in Bangladesh.

Advertisement

From 1 to 14 July the government has enforced ‘strict restrictions’. These restrictions have been relaxed for 8 days for the sake of Eid-ul-Azha. The government has announced in advance that strict restrictions will be imposed once again for 14 days starting from 23 July. It has been said that factories, public transport, everything will remain shut down then. There are questions as to how effective this alternating restrictions and relaxations will be in containing the spread of coronavirus.

The government has issued directives concerning qurbani and Eid prayers, but little heed is being paid to such directives. It is a matter of concern that the public transport, markets and animal ‘haats’ are overcrowded with people, with little care for health rules. This may increase community transmission.

Advertisement

The first wave of coronavirus was basically in the urban areas, bur the second wave has spread to both urban and rural areas. Unless we are alert, the situation may go out of control.

Eid and other festivals are being celebrated all over the world in keeping with the health guidelines. In a densely populated country like Bangladesh, it is all the more important to follow the heath rules. The people, the government and the concerned institutions must be more alert about this.

Alongside coronavirus, there has been an outbreak of dengue in Dhaka city too this Eid. We must all act responsibility from our respective positions. Punitive action should be taken against those violating the health guidelines and the law. Minor negligence by individuals or groups can lead to disaster for the people.

Amid all this gloom and doom, the news that vaccines are arriving is a ray of hope. Vaccines are the only way to prevent coronavirus. The more people than can be vaccinated, means the lesser the risk to lives. And if the risk to lives is lessened, livelihood will survive too.

Greetings to everyone on holy Eid-ul-Azha.

Read more from Editorial
Advertisement